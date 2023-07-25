Home > Exclusives > NFL Exclusive Ex-NFL Star Cam Newton Sues Ex-GF Kia Proctor Demanding Return of His 2017 Bentley Source: mega;@kiaproctorofficial/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Jul. 25 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Ex-NFL star Cam Newton has slapped his ex-girlfriend, and mother to four of his children, with a lawsuit demanding she return his Bentley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Newton has filed suit against Shakia 'Kia' Proctor.

Newton and Proctor started dating in 2013 and split in 2019. They share four kids together. Their breakup happened around the time Newton fathered a child with an Instagram model named La Reina Shaw. In his new lawsuit, Newton said there is a dispute over a 2017 Bentley Bentayga owned by Newton that he allowed Proctor to “use while they were in a romantic relationship.”

The suit said, “Although the relationship has ended, [Proctor] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car” to Newton. Newton said he purchased the car on May 23, 2018. The car was placed in his name solely, the suit alleged. The ex-NFL star said he allowed Proctor to use the car “with the understanding” that she would return the car if the relationship ended.

“In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Proctor] moved out of [Newton’s] residence,” the lawsuit said. “As part of the moveout process, [Newton] allowed [Proctor] to use the Car to move her things out of Plaintiff’s residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned,” the suit read. “[Proctor] never returned the vehicle to [Newton] after she moved out of [Newton’s] residence.”

Newton said has continued to possess the title and registration for the car. Despite numerous demands for the car, he said Proctor has refused. The suit said, “[Proctor] stubbornly refuses to recognize [Newton’s] ownership of, and right to possess the Car.”

Newton has demanded the court order Proctor to return the car immediately. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the couple has been in and out of court for years.

In 2019, Newton sued Proctor for paternity and demanded the court set child support and a custody schedule. The exes share sons Camidas, Chosen Sebastian, and Cashmere Saint Newton along with daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella. Proctor has a daughter Shakira from a previous relationship.

In the child support battle, Proctor said Newton had failed to pay utilities for her home as he had agreed to in their temporary agreement. The Ex-NFL star was ordered to pay Proctor $14,268 per month in support and covers various bills. Proctor has yet to respond to Newton’s new lawsuit.