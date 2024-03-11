Cam Newton's Ex-GF to Grill Ex-NFL Star Under Oath in Court Battle Over 2017 Bentley
Cam Newton’s ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor is preparing to depose the ex-NFL star and demanded he turn over a series of tax returns for her to review.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Proctor instructed Newton to show up for a deposition this week.
She told him to bring his tax returns for 2018 to 2023 and all paperwork related to him purchasing a 2017 Bentley Bentayga.
Newton has yet to respond to the demand.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Newton sued Proctor, his ex and mother to 4 of his children, for the return of a 2017 Bentley.
Newton and Proctor dated from 2013 until they split in 2019 — around the same time the football star fathered a child with an Instagram model named La Reina Shaw.
In his complaint, Newton said he allowed Proctor to use his 2017 car “while they were in a romantic relationship.”
He said, “Although the relationship has ended, [Proctor] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car.”
Newton said he purchased the car in May 2018 and it was placed in his name solely. He said he expected Proctor to return the car once the relationship ended — but she didn’t.
- Cam Newton’s Ex-GF Kia Fighting Lawsuit Demanding She Return 2017 Bentley, Says Car Was a Gift from NFL Star
- Read The Divorce Petition Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Slapped 'RHOA' Star With After Blowout Fight Over Massive Debt
- Khloé Kardashian Demanding Blac Chyna Turn Over OnlyFans Financial Records In Million Dollar Court War
“In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Proctor] moved out of [Newton’s] residence,” the lawsuit said.
“As part of the moveout process, [Newton] allowed [Proctor] to use the Car to move her things out of Plaintiff’s residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned,” the suit read. “[Proctor] never returned the vehicle to [Newton] after she moved out of [Newton’s] residence.”
Newton said despite numerous demands for the car to be returned, Proctor has continued to use it.
The suit said, “[Proctor] stubbornly refuses to recognize [Newton’s] ownership of, and right to possess the Car.”
Proctor demanded the suit be thrown out of court. She claimed the car was a gift from Newton and he never mentioned it had to be returned.
The judge has yet ro rule.
In 2019, Newton and Proctor were involved in a separate paternity battle.
The ex-NFL star sued Proctor demanding the court set a custody schedule and support order.
The exes share sons Camidas, Chosen Sebastian, and Cashmere Saint Newton along with daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella.
Newton recently welcomed his 8th child with comedian Jasmin Brown.