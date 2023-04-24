Your tip
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner Piling on Weight by Overeating: Sources

Apr. 24 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

As a former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, Caitlyn Jenner's fitness has always been a top priority.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that friends and medical experts worry that mindset is no more, claiming the former I Am Cait star has been piling on weight as of late and appears to have packed on 50 pounds.

"Cait used to boast she was a petite 160 pounds," said the source, who speculated her alienation from some parts of the LGBTQ community has been a source of stress.

Insiders alleged that her criticism of trans activist Dylan Mulvaney's marketing deal with Bud Light was just her latest self-inflicted wound.

Jenner doesn't appear to think that way as she doubled down on her criticism of the controversial TikTok personality after blasting the sports brand for their "woke" partnership.

"The fringe is the worst thing that can happen to the trans community and the media only wants to report on that because of the sensationalization of it and honestly that's got to stop," Jenner told the New York Post.

"I try to be, for the LGBT community, the adult in the room. She is not," said Jenner. "She is bouncing around all over the place. I have nothing in common with her."

New photos of the former E! personality out and about have sparked some concern.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Jenner, believes packing on the pounds could ultimately lead to bigger trouble down the line. "This kind of weight gain puts her at risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart attacks," he claimed.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jenner for comment.

The Secrets of My Life author has been keeping her head held high as she focuses her efforts on causes that are important to her after losing her mother, Esther, who died weeks shy of her 97th birthday.

"Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life," Jenner wrote in a tribute. "I will miss her tremendously."

