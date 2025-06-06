EXCLUSIVE: Astonishing Story of How Burt Reynolds Was Secretly Probed By FBI Over Sinister Mob Ties And Link to Mafia Chief Connected to JFK's Assassination

Ragano – who died in 1998 aged 75 – made a fortune representing mafia kingpins such as Santo Trafficante Jr as well as union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

He shocked the world when he claimed in his 1994 memoir Mob Lawyer that Florida mob chief Trafficante, featured in hit Johnny Depp film Donnie Brasco, confessed to him the mafia was behind the 1963 assassination of president John F. Kennedy.

Reynolds – killed aged 82 by a heart attack in 2018 after a life of womanizing and hard-living – and his glamorous blonde girlfriend Shore came to the attention of the FBI after a tip-off they were linked to Ragano.

The information came from the US Attorney’s Office in Tampa, Florida, who told the FBI’s acting director Louis Patrick Gray III they had opened a file titled 'Burt Reynolds; Frank Ragano.'

They said the investigation "deals with an allegation that Burt Reynolds, the movie actor, has become involved in financial dealings with Frank Ragano."

Secret FBI files released exclusively to us state LA snitches were also tasked with finding out if Reynolds and Shore had connections with "hoodlum figures."