EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Sitting Duck' for Kim Kardashian Robbery Heist — Thanks to 'Jewelry Dig' at Estranged Dad David

In 2016, Kardashian, now 45, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and tied up while thieves stole millions of dollars in jewelry. Security analysts say the case changed how many celebrities handle luxury items in public – but not all have adapted. Brooklyn has previously spoken of his affection for expensive watches.

Speaking in September 2024, he said: "My dad got me this one, I call it the Rolex Pepsi ($22,000), and I really like the vintage Rolexes.

"I'm lucky enough to have one Patek that my dad bought me for my 21st birthday, which is my favorite watch and I only wear for special events. My mother-in-law has also bought me and my wife matching Cartier Santos, ($38,000) – the old school square one, which we wear together sometimes."

Another security source familiar with celebrity protection in California said, "Los Angeles has seen a rise in so-called follow-home robberies and snatch-and-grab watch thefts. When someone is photographed wearing rare pieces, it can make them a sitting duck – particularly if routines are predictable."