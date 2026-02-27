EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Sitting Duck' for Kim Kardashian Robbery Heist — Thanks to 'Jewelry Dig' at Estranged Dad David
Feb. 27 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham recently looked every inch the high-profile heir on a Los Angeles date night – flashing a $300,000 watch gifted by his estranged father – but security sources warn RadarOnline.com the display makes him a "sitting duck" for a Kim Kardashian-style robbery.
Brooklyn, 26, the eldest son of David Beckham, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, stepped out with his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, wearing a rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus worth about $300,000 – a 21st birthday gift from his now-estranged father.
A 'Soft-Target Opportunity'
His outing came weeks after Brooklyn issued a blistering six-page statement declaring he did not wish to reconcile with his family following a bitter fallout.
Despite recently covering a tattoo tribute to his father, he ensured the luxury timepiece was clearly visible as the couple carried vintage Bordeaux into a restaurant – a 1992 Chateau Margaux worth about $2,750 and a 1989 Chateau Latour valued at roughly $1,000.
A Los Angeles-based security consultant who advises celebrity clients said, "When you publicly showcase a $300,000 watch in a major city, you increase the risk exponentially. Criminal networks monitor social media and paparazzi shots. It creates what we call a soft-target opportunity."
The expert added, "We all remember Kim Kardashian's Paris heist. That crime was facilitated by public displays of high-value jewelry. High-profile individuals have to assume they are being watched."
Brooklyn Beckham's Love of Luxury Items on Display
In 2016, Kardashian, now 45, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and tied up while thieves stole millions of dollars in jewelry. Security analysts say the case changed how many celebrities handle luxury items in public – but not all have adapted. Brooklyn has previously spoken of his affection for expensive watches.
Speaking in September 2024, he said: "My dad got me this one, I call it the Rolex Pepsi ($22,000), and I really like the vintage Rolexes.
"I'm lucky enough to have one Patek that my dad bought me for my 21st birthday, which is my favorite watch and I only wear for special events. My mother-in-law has also bought me and my wife matching Cartier Santos, ($38,000) – the old school square one, which we wear together sometimes."
Another security source familiar with celebrity protection in California said, "Los Angeles has seen a rise in so-called follow-home robberies and snatch-and-grab watch thefts. When someone is photographed wearing rare pieces, it can make them a sitting duck – particularly if routines are predictable."
Brooklyn's public appearance came amid huge and escalating family tensions. He recently altered an anchor tattoo that once bore the word "dad" and the nickname "Buster" – David's term of endearment for him.
The move followed his statement accusing his parents of being "controlling and attempting to undermine his marriage.
He wrote in his blistering six-post Instagram rant against his loved ones: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
Brooklyn's brother Romeo Beckham, 23, has appeared to distance himself from his older brother, even "liking" a social media video suggesting Peltz is "the problem."
Despite the family rift, one source close to the Beckhams said they remain concerned about Brooklyn's safety.
The insider added, "Whatever is happening privately, no parent wants their child to be at risk. High-value watches in public – especially during a feud that draws attention – only heighten exposure."