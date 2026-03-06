Britney Spears' Pal Reveals Message Troubled Singer Texted Him After DUI Arrest and Claims Incident 'Was Out of Character'

She was suspected of driving while under the influence and was taken to hospital shortly after her arrest by cops.

But according to Sean Phillips, a friend of Spears for over 20 years, she claims to be doing "ok."

Asked if he had spoken to her during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he replied: "Yes, I texted her to ask her if she was ok, and she responded, 'I'm ok.'"

Phillips then went onto to talk about how it's "very out of character" for Britney to drink-drive.

He added: "She is such a great person.

"I don't think it is a slippery slope. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met. Imagine what she has gone through.

"But I think she is going to be ok."