Britney Spears' Pal Reveals Message Troubled Singer Texted Him After DUI Arrest and Claims Incident 'Was Out of Character'
March 6 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Britney Spears' close pal has opened up about his text message exchange with the troubled singer shortly after her DUI arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sean Phillips was quizzed about the Toxic star's well-being after she was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday night.
Why Was Spears' Arrest 'Out Of Character'?
She was suspected of driving while under the influence and was taken to hospital shortly after her arrest by cops.
But according to Sean Phillips, a friend of Spears for over 20 years, she claims to be doing "ok."
Asked if he had spoken to her during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he replied: "Yes, I texted her to ask her if she was ok, and she responded, 'I'm ok.'"
Phillips then went onto to talk about how it's "very out of character" for Britney to drink-drive.
He added: "She is such a great person.
"I don't think it is a slippery slope. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met. Imagine what she has gone through.
"But I think she is going to be ok."
Pal's Vow To Troubled Singer
Asked if people should be "worried" about Spears, Phillips, who also knew the late Michael Jackson very well said: "I felt like I let Michael Jackson down as I couldn't be there in the moment – I'm not going to do that for Britney."
Spears, 44, was taken to hospital by California Highway Patrol officers to draw blood and determine her blood alcohol content.
The singer was booked into jail at 3am, records indicate. She was later released at 6am.
Spears was reportedly extremely emotional during her booking and was "crying a lot" throughout the process, insiders told TMZ.
Cops Called To Star's Home 14 Times in 2 Years
After her arrest, Britney’s car was taken to a Thousand Oaks towing yard.
She is expected to return to court on the morning of May 4.
RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday that cops have been called to Spears' home 14 times in the past two years, including 911 rollouts for everything from trespassers to well-being checks on the fallen pop princess according to records obtained by the California Post.
Meanwhile, Britney’s manager Cade Hudson broke his silence hours after the arrest.
He said: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life.
"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.
"Her boys are going to be spending time with her.
"Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."
Spears was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. Her now-estranged father Jamie was appointed as her conservator, and handled all her personal and financial affairs.
After years of objection and a public legal battle, the #FreeBritney movement exploded onto social media.
Thirteen years after it began, a judge officially terminated her conservatorship on November 12, 2021.