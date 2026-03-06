Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Snooki Polizzi
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Snooki Polizzi's Cancer Terror — 'Jersey Shore' Star Drowning in Fear After Potentially Deadly Diagnosis

Snooki Polizzi's cancer terror has grown after a potentially deadly diagnosis shocks the 'Jersey Shore' star.
Source: MEGA

Snooki Polizzi's cancer terror has grown after a potentially deadly diagnosis shocks the 'Jersey Shore' star.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Shaken Jersey Shore alum Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is facing a terrifying cancer nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 38-year-old mother of three revealed she has cancerous cells in her cervix and may need a hysterectomy.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbreaking News For Snooki

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
snooki polizzis cancer terror deadly diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said a doctor told her, 'Not looking great,' after finding cancerous cells.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm terrified. It's scary," the teary-eyed reality TV star confessed.

For the past four years, Polizzi said she's dealt with abnormal pap smear results and precancerous cells.

She recently underwent an "uncomfortable" colposcopy and biopsy – with frightening results.

"Doctor calls me and he's like, 'Not looking great.' He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix," she said in an emotional TikTok video.

As a result, she'll have to undergo a cone biopsy under anesthesia for further testing.

If the second biopsy returns abnormal results, she may need a hysterectomy.

Article continues below advertisement

Fighting To Stay Healthy

Article continues below advertisement
Polizzi admitted a possible hysterectomy is 'sad and scary.'
Source: MEGA

Polizzi admitted a possible hysterectomy is 'sad and scary.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Obviously, I'm done having kids, but, as a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary," Polizzi said.

"Getting the hysterectomy and then not being able to have kids, I think that's what's killing me."

But she's determined to do "whatever to keep me healthy and safe to be here" for her children with husband Jionni LaValle – Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6.

Polizzi also admits that even though her doctor pushed her to schedule routine exams, she delayed them and doesn't want others to make the same mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

Staying Positive Amid Health Fears

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Catherine O'Hara's secret struggle has revealed tragic health woes she kept private for years.

EXCLUSIVE: Catherine O'Hara's Secret Struggle — How Late Comedy Legend Kept Her Tragic Health Woes Close to Home

Casey Wassrman has been facing scrutiny over Epstein ties while keeping LA28 Olympics role.

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Washed-Up Casey Wasserman's Shame Exposed as Epstein Pal Sells Talent Agency — But Refuses to Step Down From LA28 Olympics

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
In a TikTok video, Polizzi alum urged fans to get pap smears after delaying her own appointments.
Source: MEGA

In a TikTok video, Polizzi alum urged fans to get pap smears after delaying her own appointments.

"I waited on my damn appointments because I knew I might not get great results but also because I didn't want to feel the pain. I didn't want to deal with the stress of having to deal with all of this," she confessed.

She said she made the TikTok video "to spread awareness to make sure you get your pap smears. And if your doctor calls you to do it again, do it. Make sure you're fine and prevent all the bad things that could happen, like cervical cancer."

For now, with more testing in her future, she's leaning on family members and friends for support.

"This is definitely a scary thing," she admitted. "I know I'm going to be fine. It's just scary."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.