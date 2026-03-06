EXCLUSIVE: Snooki Polizzi's Cancer Terror — 'Jersey Shore' Star Drowning in Fear After Potentially Deadly Diagnosis
March 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Shaken Jersey Shore alum Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is facing a terrifying cancer nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 38-year-old mother of three revealed she has cancerous cells in her cervix and may need a hysterectomy.
Heartbreaking News For Snooki
"I'm terrified. It's scary," the teary-eyed reality TV star confessed.
For the past four years, Polizzi said she's dealt with abnormal pap smear results and precancerous cells.
She recently underwent an "uncomfortable" colposcopy and biopsy – with frightening results.
"Doctor calls me and he's like, 'Not looking great.' He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix," she said in an emotional TikTok video.
As a result, she'll have to undergo a cone biopsy under anesthesia for further testing.
If the second biopsy returns abnormal results, she may need a hysterectomy.
Fighting To Stay Healthy
"Obviously, I'm done having kids, but, as a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary," Polizzi said.
"Getting the hysterectomy and then not being able to have kids, I think that's what's killing me."
But she's determined to do "whatever to keep me healthy and safe to be here" for her children with husband Jionni LaValle – Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6.
Polizzi also admits that even though her doctor pushed her to schedule routine exams, she delayed them and doesn't want others to make the same mistake.
Staying Positive Amid Health Fears
"I waited on my damn appointments because I knew I might not get great results but also because I didn't want to feel the pain. I didn't want to deal with the stress of having to deal with all of this," she confessed.
She said she made the TikTok video "to spread awareness to make sure you get your pap smears. And if your doctor calls you to do it again, do it. Make sure you're fine and prevent all the bad things that could happen, like cervical cancer."
For now, with more testing in her future, she's leaning on family members and friends for support.
"This is definitely a scary thing," she admitted. "I know I'm going to be fine. It's just scary."