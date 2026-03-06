EXCLUSIVE: Snooki Polizzi's Cancer Terror — 'Jersey Shore' Star Drowning in Fear After Potentially Deadly Diagnosis

"I'm terrified. It's scary," the teary-eyed reality TV star confessed.

For the past four years, Polizzi said she's dealt with abnormal pap smear results and precancerous cells.

She recently underwent an "uncomfortable" colposcopy and biopsy – with frightening results.

"Doctor calls me and he's like, 'Not looking great.' He found cancerous cells on the top of my cervix," she said in an emotional TikTok video.

As a result, she'll have to undergo a cone biopsy under anesthesia for further testing.

If the second biopsy returns abnormal results, she may need a hysterectomy.