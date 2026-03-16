EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Financial Fears — Pals Gripped With Worry Tortured Songbird Could Blow Dough After Selling Song Archive

"She's been spending obscene amounts since she closed this deal," the insider said. "She's been going on one luxury trip after another, and loading up on jewelry, luxury cars and designer clothes – and she's even looking into buying a mega-yacht. It's a total free-for-all."

According to the insider, another problem is that the Baby One More Time hitmaker is surrounded by a crowd of hangers-on and grifters who take advantage of her generosity and live like rock stars on her dime.

And since she closed the windfall deal with Primary Wave Music, the same publisher that owns the catalogs of Prince and Whitney Houston, "she's been buying extravagant gifts for [them]," the insider said.

"It's such a waste of money because these people are not genuine, which is the same old story for poor Britney – she's so generous and so trusting, she gets taken advantage of."