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Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Financial Fears — Pals Gripped With Worry Tortured Songbird Could Blow Dough After Selling Song Archive

britney spears financial fears selling song archive
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' financial fears grow as pals worry she could blow dough after selling her song archive.

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March 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Spendaholic Britney Spears just scored a rumored $200 million payday after selling her prized music catalog, but pals worry she'll burn through the fortune in a hot second, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This money should be a safety net for Britney, but the fear is that she'll quickly squander it," said an insider, who added the Princess of Pop, 44, has "zero" impulse control when it comes to money.

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Britney’s Spending Spree Raises Alarms

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Britney Spears allegedly earned $200million from selling her music catalog to Primary Wave Music, which also owns catalogs by Prince and Whitney Houston.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears allegedly earned $200million from selling her music catalog to Primary Wave Music, which also owns catalogs by Prince and Whitney Houston.

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"She's been spending obscene amounts since she closed this deal," the insider said. "She's been going on one luxury trip after another, and loading up on jewelry, luxury cars and designer clothes – and she's even looking into buying a mega-yacht. It's a total free-for-all."

According to the insider, another problem is that the Baby One More Time hitmaker is surrounded by a crowd of hangers-on and grifters who take advantage of her generosity and live like rock stars on her dime.

And since she closed the windfall deal with Primary Wave Music, the same publisher that owns the catalogs of Prince and Whitney Houston, "she's been buying extravagant gifts for [them]," the insider said.

"It's such a waste of money because these people are not genuine, which is the same old story for poor Britney – she's so generous and so trusting, she gets taken advantage of."

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Britney's Millions Vanishing Fast

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britney spears financial fears selling song archive
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Britney Spears has been splurging on luxury trips, cars and designer goods after the catalog deal.

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As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Toxic singer was under a conservatorship managed primarily by her father, Jamie Spears, starting in 2008.

So when it ended in 2021, "she had no real concept of finances. She'd never handled any of that for herself before," said the source.

The $200 million sale of her hit-filled catalog "is like giving a teenager a couple of hundred million in a lot of ways."

As previously reported, the songbird has been hemorrhaging cash lately – when she wants to cheer herself up after a breakup or other bad news, she'll hop a private jet to Mexico, where she'll shell out $20K a night for a villa for her and her entourage – including a bodyguard who ferries around her dolls. She'll also splurge thousands more on room service and spa treatments.

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Britney’s Midnight Spending Raises Fears

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Photo of Britney Spears and Jamie Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears recently confessed she is 'scared' of her family and they 'will never take responsibility.''

When she can't sleep, Britney will cheer herself up with a middle-of-the-night shopping spree, the insider said.

And until the sale of the catalog, she'd barely had any money coming in during recent years, aside from her 2022 book deal for The Woman in Me.

An insider pointed out she hasn't released an album in almost 10 years and she's stopped touring... so once she burns through the $200million, that's it.

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