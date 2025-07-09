Your tip
Britney Spears
Exclusive

Britney Spears 'Forcing' Ex Sam Asghari Into Nuclear Option After Split — A Brutal Big Money Tell-All on Their Car-Crash Marriage

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is facing a brutal tell-all from her ex Sam Asghari.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2025

Bristling Britney Spears appeared to take aim at ex-husband Sam Asghari in a scathing social media post, but the Toxic singer had better buckle up, as the fed-up hunk is considering a humiliating tell-all about their stormy 14-month marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Jackpot! stud, 31, has largely bitten his tongue about his roller-coaster romance with the 43-year-old chart-topper, who was released from a legal conservatorship in 2021. But the gym rat recently alleged their relationship hindered his Hollywood aspirations because casting agents were hesitant to hire someone that's a cheesy trainer and was "associated with a pop star."

Afterward, Spears – who most recently dated and dumped felon Paul Soliz – launched a blistering online attack on unnamed exes, in a since-deleted post, writing: "I dated two fking complete aholes ... and I realized I loved their dogs more than them."

Big Money Offers

Source: MEGA

Asghari may spill details about his rocky relationship with Spears as offers roll in for his tale.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources say Asghari has been inundated with lucrative offers to tell his side of the story about the pair's doomed love affair, but he's so far resisted squealing her secrets.

After the duo's divorce was finalized in 2024, the Iran-born fitness trainer was linked to real estate queen Brooke Irvine, who's been likened to a young Spears look-alike, which sources said has infuriated his spiraling ex-wife.

An insider said: "Sam, of course, signed a nondisclosure agreement when they split.

He has been very careful so far about what he's said, but it's hard for him not to be tempted by the huge money offers coming his way."

Online Rant

Source: MEGA

Spears lashed out online after Asghari slammed her Hollywood baggage.

There's also a part of him that wants the world to know the hell he went through with her.

"He hates that he's seen by a lot of people as this gold digger. He insists he was anything but and did nothing but bend over backwards trying to make it work with her."

According to the insider, if the right offer lands in Asghari's lap – with enough to pay "whatever he's fined for breaking the NDA" – it's hard to imagine that he won't go for it.

Our insider added: "Especially if Britney keeps trash-talking him. Eventually, he's going to have enough and want to defend himself."

