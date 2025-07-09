EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Forcing' Ex Sam Asghari Into Nuclear Option After Split — A Brutal Big Money Tell-All on Their Car-Crash Marriage

Bristling Britney Spears appeared to take aim at ex-husband Sam Asghari in a scathing social media post, but the Toxic singer had better buckle up, as the fed-up hunk is considering a humiliating tell-all about their stormy 14-month marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Jackpot! stud, 31, has largely bitten his tongue about his roller-coaster romance with the 43-year-old chart-topper, who was released from a legal conservatorship in 2021. But the gym rat recently alleged their relationship hindered his Hollywood aspirations because casting agents were hesitant to hire someone that's a cheesy trainer and was "associated with a pop star."

Afterward, Spears – who most recently dated and dumped felon Paul Soliz – launched a blistering online attack on unnamed exes, in a since-deleted post, writing: "I dated two fking complete aholes ... and I realized I loved their dogs more than them."