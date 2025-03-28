EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Fuming' at Her for 'Keeping Him Waiting for Kids'
Country star Miranda Lambert has been on and off the fence about having kids, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her hubby, Brendan McLoughlin, longs for children and is ticked off by her back and forth-ing.
Sources say the 33-year-old former NYPD cop wants the 41-year-old Somethin' Bad singer to stop changing and set her mind.
Our insider said: "Miranda has brought up the subject and told him countless times about how they'd make beautiful babies, and it gets him all excited about having one.
"That is, until she changes her mind again. She's all for it, and then she's not. And her indecisiveness is driving him crazy!"
Sources added Lambert likes having McLoughlin all to herself and worries that their intimacy will suffer once they start having kids.
One said: "Plus, she loves her animals, and they are enough for her – until the cycle begins all over again.
"Meanwhile, Brendan would like a kid with Miranda, but no one thinks he'd put too much pressure on her because she's mighty stubborn. Nevertheless, things keep changing with her and it's annoying him."
Hell on Heels singer Lambert has been open about her love for McLoughlin's son, Landon, 6, whose mom is attorney Kaihla Rettinger and who was born three days after Lambert met him on the New York City set of Good Morning America.
"My stepson is amazing," Lambert said. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly motherly thing full."
An insider added: "Miranda adores Brendan's son, but Landon lives in New York with his mom and they don't get to see him as often as they'd like."
The source also said Lambert is hard to pin down on getting preggers because she's always getting distracted by "new things."
She is currently learning to play golf and shared a post on social media showing her practicing on the green in nifty black and white golf duds.
"2025 is for tryin' new things," Lambert wrote on March 2. "I'm out west workin' on my swaaang!"
the couple's marriage hit a snag last year when McLoughlin was caught dirty dancing with ladies at a bachelorette party in Miranda's Casa Rosa bar in Nashville.
Our insider said: "She forgave him and let it slide and they're back in a good place.
"But mention babies and she's all over the place."