EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Fuming' at Her for 'Keeping Him Waiting for Kids'

Our insider said: "Miranda has brought up the subject and told him countless times about how they'd make beautiful babies, and it gets him all excited about having one.

"That is, until she changes her mind again. She's all for it, and then she's not. And her indecisiveness is driving him crazy!"

Sources added Lambert likes having McLoughlin all to herself and worries that their intimacy will suffer once they start having kids.

One said: "Plus, she loves her animals, and they are enough for her – until the cycle begins all over again.

"Meanwhile, Brendan would like a kid with Miranda, but no one thinks he'd put too much pressure on her because she's mighty stubborn. Nevertheless, things keep changing with her and it's annoying him."

Hell on Heels singer Lambert has been open about her love for McLoughlin's son, Landon, 6, whose mom is attorney Kaihla Rettinger and who was born three days after Lambert met him on the New York City set of Good Morning America.

"My stepson is amazing," Lambert said. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly motherly thing full."