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Home > News > Andy Cohen

Bravo Bracing for 'Life Without Andy Cohen' — As 'RHONY' Alum Leah McSweeney's Explosive Lawsuit Threatens to Upend Franchise Empire

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Source: MEGA

Bravo is bracing for a possible future without Andy Cohen depending on what happens with Leah McSweeney's lawsuit.

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May 14 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Bravo is quietly preparing for the unthinkable, a future without Andy Cohen, as the network panics over what bombshells could spill out in Leah McSweeney's explosive lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the network is still publicly rallying behind Cohen, 57, insiders say the mood behind the scenes has turned tense after a federal judge ruled in March that the 43-year-old Real Housewives of New York alum's case can move forward in open court, potentially opening the floodgates to damaging discovery.

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Bravo Fears 'Internal Communications Becoming Public'

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Source: MEGA

Discovery would lead to private emails and behind-the-scenes production decisions coming out in court.

"Discovery is what has everyone nervous," a TV source tells Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"If internal communications become public, this suddenly becomes much bigger than one lawsuit."

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman found that Cohen and the network lost their right to compel arbitration after having already participated in the court battle.

He wrote that Bravo and Cohen seemed desperate to dodge the "daunting specter of civil discovery," but had already gone too far in battling the case in court, effectively giving up their right to arbitration.

The ruling now paves the way for potentially dragging years of private emails, casting debates, behind-the-scenes production decisions, and internal complaints into the spotlight.

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'No One Stays Untouchable Forever'

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Source: MEGA

Cohen hosts the network's annual BravoCon and is the face of the cable network.

"Andy has had an extraordinary run, but every television reign eventually comes to an end," one source explained. "No one stays untouchable forever."

Over the last two decades, Cohen has made himself a queenmaker in reality TV, starting out as Vice President of Original Programming at Bravo in 2004 and, the following year, overseeing the development of The Real Housewives franchises.

The first show, The Real Housewives of Orange County, premiered on Bravo on March 21, 2006, and was followed by franchises in New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and Miami over the next five years.

Cohen has long been the mastermind and public face behind the Real Housewives empire, from grilling stars as the reunion host to giving notes on every episode and wielding major power over casting decisions. In addition, he has hosted and executive-produced the network's flagship late-night talker, Watch What Happens Live, since 2009.

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Leah McSweeney's Case Could 'Define' Andy Cohen's 'Future With Bravo'

Photo of Leah McSweeney
Source: MEGA

McSweeney Claims Bravo had a toxic workplace that hurt her sobriety.

McSweeney filed her lawsuit in 2024, accusing Cohen of fostering a "rotted workplace culture that uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol," which she maintained hurt her sobriety.

She also alleged that Cohen engaged in cocaine use with Housewives stars and provided them with favorable treatment and edits.

"This case could ultimately define Andy’s future at Bravo," one insider predicted. "And NBC wants to be prepared if the culture suddenly shifts against him."

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NBC Has a 'Contingency Plan' In Place

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Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

NBC executives are publicly supporting Cohen but preparing for other scenarios privately.

NBC has fiercely defended Cohen and Bravo producers against the allegations that they deliberately engineered situations designed to trigger McSweeney’s alcohol addiction struggles for the sake of explosive TV.

But if damaging information is revealed in court about the Bravo boss, the network may have to pivot.

"There is absolutely a contingency plan," a second insider spilled. "Executives may still support Andy publicly, but privately they’re preparing for every possible outcome."

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