Bravo Bracing for 'Life Without Andy Cohen' — As 'RHONY' Alum Leah McSweeney's Explosive Lawsuit Threatens to Upend Franchise Empire

"Discovery is what has everyone nervous," a TV source tells Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"If internal communications become public, this suddenly becomes much bigger than one lawsuit."

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman found that Cohen and the network lost their right to compel arbitration after having already participated in the court battle.

He wrote that Bravo and Cohen seemed desperate to dodge the "daunting specter of civil discovery," but had already gone too far in battling the case in court, effectively giving up their right to arbitration.

The ruling now paves the way for potentially dragging years of private emails, casting debates, behind-the-scenes production decisions, and internal complaints into the spotlight.