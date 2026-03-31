EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Lee Was Terrified of 'Ancient' Family Death 'Curse' Before He Was Killed in Tragic on-Set Accident 33 Years Ago — 'He Said He Would Never Live to See 30'

Eliza Hutton, Brandon's former fiancée, told a friend many years ago that he firmly believed all the "males in his family had been cursed because his grandfather angered some Chinese merchants."

"They had their revenge by hiring a mystic," the pal added at the time. "Hе placed an ancient curse that would bring death, destruction and unhappiness."

His belief was so strong that he reportedly told Hutton that he would "never live to see 30" and urged her to "get married and start a family" with him in the near future.