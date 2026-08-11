EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Praised for Revealing 'Even Superstars Have Suicidal Thoughts'
Aug. 11 2026, Updated 1:11 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt has been praised for revealing that even superstars have suicidal thoughts after describing how he once reached such a low point that the idea of death briefly felt like relief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old Hollywood A-lister made the bleak disclosure while discussing what he called "family stuff" following his bitter split from Angelina Jolie, 51, and the years of personal turmoil that followed.
'I've Never Been Suicidal Except For One Little Period'
Pitt, who separated from Jolie in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage, also revealed he has started drinking again after seven years sober; however, he said he now tries to strictly control his alcohol intake.
A Hollywood source familiar with Pitt's situation exclusively told Radar: "There is a feeling that Brad speaking this openly matters, because it shows men, even superstars, can have suicidal thoughts when life becomes overwhelming. He is not presenting himself as invincible – he is admitting there was a period when he could not see a way through the pain.
"For someone with Brad's fame to describe reaching that point is incredibly stark. The hope is that people understand money, success and celebrity do not make somebody immune from despair."
Speaking to Esquire, Pitt confessed: "I've never been suicidal except for one little period.
"And in that one little period, I just couldn't – just didn't see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn't going to act on this – but I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief."
The Oscar winner added: "But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in."
Flight Controversy Fuels Ongoing Family Rift
Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, a day after an incident aboard a private aircraft traveling from France to Los Angeles.
Pitt was accused of hitting their son Maddox, now 25, who was 15 at the time. The movie star denied the allegation, and no further action was taken after the FBI and social workers examined the claims.
The former couple's family fallout has continued.
Their daughter Zahara, 21, and Maddox filed court documents in April to remove their father's surname, following sisters Shiloh, 20, and Vivienne, 18, who had already stopped using it.
In 2022, Jolie filed paperwork during a dispute over ownership of their $29million vineyard in southern France, accusing Pitt of drunkenly attacking two of their children during the flight.
Jolie told Vogue in 2020 of her decision to seek a divorce: "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."
Brad Pitt Admits Falling Off Sobriety Wagon
Pitt also discussed returning to alcohol after years of sobriety in his new chat.
He said: "I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon. In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple of times, went, 'Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities.'"
"Well, I can have a few (glasses of wine), but I can't have a lot. I have to be professional about it," the Fight Club star added.
Pitt has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars for more than three decades, rising to prominence with Thelma & Louise before establishing himself as a leading man in films including Seven, Fight Club, Ocean's Eleven, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
His acclaimed performances have brought major awards, including an Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Pitt has also enjoyed considerable success as a producer through Plan B Entertainment, which has backed Oscar-winning films including 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight, and he is said to have a net worth of around $400million.