EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Praised for Revealing 'Even Superstars Have Suicidal Thoughts'

Pitt, who separated from Jolie in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage, also revealed he has started drinking again after seven years sober; however, he said he now tries to strictly control his alcohol intake.

A Hollywood source familiar with Pitt's situation exclusively told Radar: "There is a feeling that Brad speaking this openly matters, because it shows men, even superstars, can have suicidal thoughts when life becomes overwhelming. He is not presenting himself as invincible – he is admitting there was a period when he could not see a way through the pain.

"For someone with Brad's fame to describe reaching that point is incredibly stark. The hope is that people understand money, success and celebrity do not make somebody immune from despair."

Speaking to Esquire, Pitt confessed: "I've never been suicidal except for one little period.

"And in that one little period, I just couldn't – just didn't see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn't going to act on this – but I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief."

The Oscar winner added: "But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in."