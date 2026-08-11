Eric Trump Accused of Editing New Snap of His Young Children with The Don — as Critics Say 'Nice Try with the AI Photo'

The image quickly raised eyebrows online, with critics pointing to some bizarre-looking details and accusing the president's son of attempting an AI makeover.

Eric Trump is facing accusations that he touched up a family photo after sharing a new snap of his children posing with his father, President Trump , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Social media users pointed to what appeared to be an extra foot behind his son, Eric 'Luke' Trump.

One particularly strange detail was what appeared to be an extra foot behind Luke.

The area surrounding the president's left ear and Luke's right ear appeared distorted, while part of the background also looked unusual.

But eagle-eyed social media users quickly focused on what they believed were inconsistencies in the image.

Among the photos he shared was one of his two children, Eric "Luke" Trump and Carolina Trump, with their grandfather.

Eric, 42, documented a family-filled weekend at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on Instagram.

The strange picture was enough to send social media users into detective mode.

"Nice try with the AI photo of your dad and the kids. There's a foot behind the boy and the whole left side is messed up," one critic alleged.

Another wrote, "What in the AI is that pic with Grampy? Nothing your family does is real; it is all fake and phony."

"When you are your dad's least favorite, and you have to pretend he's there," someone else shared.

"There's another foot back there, too. I bet this photo was of the kids and other people, and he photo-shopped (badly) his dad in the photo," a comment read.

One user wrote, "Most definitely AI," while another said, "Um who's head is this? Pretty pathetic you have to generate memories with AI. They're all so unbelievably stupid."

"There is absolutely nothing genuine about this grifting family. They don't like the way grandpa looks, so they make up an image," a critic claimed.