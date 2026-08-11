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Home > News > Eric Trump

Eric Trump Accused of Editing New Snap of His Young Children with The Don — as Critics Say 'Nice Try with the AI Photo'

image of Eric Trump
Source: mega

Eric Trump shared a family photo featuring his children and Donald Trump, but critics quickly questioned whether the image had been edited.

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Aug. 11 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Eric Trump is facing accusations that he touched up a family photo after sharing a new snap of his children posing with his father, President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The image quickly raised eyebrows online, with critics pointing to some bizarre-looking details and accusing the president's son of attempting an AI makeover.

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Eric Trump Faces Photo-Editing Accusations

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image of Social media users pointed to what appeared to be an extra foot behind Eric 'Luke' Trump.
Source: mega

Social media users pointed to what appeared to be an extra foot behind his son, Eric 'Luke' Trump.

Eric, 42, documented a family-filled weekend at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on Instagram.

Among the photos he shared was one of his two children, Eric "Luke" Trump and Carolina Trump, with their grandfather.

But eagle-eyed social media users quickly focused on what they believed were inconsistencies in the image.

The area surrounding the president's left ear and Luke's right ear appeared distorted, while part of the background also looked unusual.

One particularly strange detail was what appeared to be an extra foot behind Luke.

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'Most Definitely AI'

image of Social media critics ripped apart the image and Eric Trump.
Source: mega

Social media critics ripped apart the image and Eric Trump.

The strange picture was enough to send social media users into detective mode.

"Nice try with the AI photo of your dad and the kids. There's a foot behind the boy and the whole left side is messed up," one critic alleged.

Another wrote, "What in the AI is that pic with Grampy? Nothing your family does is real; it is all fake and phony."

"When you are your dad's least favorite, and you have to pretend he's there," someone else shared.

"There's another foot back there, too. I bet this photo was of the kids and other people, and he photo-shopped (badly) his dad in the photo," a comment read.

One user wrote, "Most definitely AI," while another said, "Um who's head is this? Pretty pathetic you have to generate memories with AI. They're all so unbelievably stupid."

"There is absolutely nothing genuine about this grifting family. They don't like the way grandpa looks, so they make up an image," a critic claimed.

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Critics Attack Donald Trump's Looks

image of People also attacked Donald Trump's appearance in the photo.
Source: mega

People also attacked Donald Trump's appearance in the photo.

Some users went after Donald's looks in the family photo. "Trump looks like the formaldehyde is already coursing through his veins," one person said.

"Maybe should have set AI to altering them candles!" someone else shared.

"AI or not, Trump still looks like a corpse," another quipped.

A fourth person said, "If it's AI-generated, it sure didn't improve his looks any."

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Donald Trump Shares Modified Golf Photo

image of Donald Trump also shared an AI-edited photo from the weekend.
Source: mega

The president also shared an AI-edited photo from the weekend.

The president also got in on the photo-editing action during the weekend, as he shared an altered-looking picture of himself golfing alongside legendary golfer Gary Player on Truth Social.

In the original version, the politician appeared with a white-and-gold hat from his MAGA merchandise line, along with noticeably puffy eyes and a redder, more uneven complexion.

The version posted by the Commander-in-Chief appeared noticeably more polished, with smoother and more tanned-looking skin.

Even the leaves in the background and the “TRUMP” lettering on his shirt appeared to have been changed.

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