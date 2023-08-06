Boxing Cult Hero Butterbean Esch Loses More Than 200 Pounds in Dramatic Transformation
Former super heavyweight boxing champion Butterbean, whose real name is Eric Esch, recently revealed his incredible weight loss of over 200 pounds in the past couple of years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 57-year-old boxer took to Instagram earlier this week to showcase his remarkable body transformation.
Butterbean expressed his astonishment at his own progress by sharing, "Look, I've never done a public weigh-in, first time, I was 515 about a year-and-a-half ago, two years ago, so let's see what I weigh now."
The former boxer credited his weight loss success to his dedication to DDP Yoga, a lifestyle rehabilitation center led by former pro wrestling champion Diamond Dallas Page.
During the public weigh-in, Butterbean stepped onto the scale and was found to weigh 303.8 pounds, an impressive achievement considering his previous weight.
In an interview with The Sun last year, Butterbean opened up about his struggles, stating, "I went through a stage where I was looking at the end of my life — not that I was going to kill myself, but in my life, I was getting down, I was way overweight and just feeling down. I didn't know if I had a couple of years to live or not."
Butterbean expressed his gratitude to DDP Yoga for helping him turn his life around, stating, "And it's given me more energy and life since I was fighting regularly. But now, I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my life."
The boxer had previously enjoyed a successful career, becoming one of the most renowned boxers globally. In 1997, he defeated Ed White for the IBA super heavyweight championship. He defended the title five times before relinquishing it in 2000.
Butterbean's fame extended beyond the boxing ring as he gained recognition in the world of professional wrestling.
WWE fans may remember him for his victory over Bart Gunn in a real, non-scripted fight at WrestleMania XV in 1999, where he knocked him out in a mere 34 seconds.
Butterbean's last fight took place in 2013, during which he retired due to a shoulder injury sustained while competing against Kirk Lawton in Australia.
Butterbean also participated in a reality show titled Big Law, where he served as a reserve deputy in Alabama.
In 2011, he weighed in at 416 pounds. The former boxer hopes that his incredible weight loss journey will inspire many, showcasing the power of dedication and hard work in achieving personal goals.
