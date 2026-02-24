Bonnie Blue's 'Cattle Breeding' Secrets Exposed: Event Attendee Shares Behind-the-Scenes Details From Disturbing Stunt After Her 'Pregnancy Announcement'
Feb. 24 2026, Updated 11:44 a.m. ET
Bonnie Blue's "cattle breeding" event secrets have been exposed by an attendee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A man who was there divulged some of the details from the disturbing sex stunt on the heels of Blue revealing she is pregnant.
Bonnie Blue's Event Had a 'Different Vibe,' a Participant Shared
Jak White, a 20-year-old content creator who was one of 400 men who bedded Blue without protection on the same day, noted he didn't expect the event to be as "busy" as it was, as there were "about 400 or 500 people" there.
"It just felt like a different vibe because everyone there was a bit hyped up and ready to go, if that’s the best way to say it," he explained.
Due to the purpose of the event being to try to get Blue pregnant, White revealed everyone had to undergo a mouth swab to collect DNA samples and had to sign consent forms.
"There were a few people that kind of looked as if it was their first time ever having sex, like don’t get me wrong," he added.
"Most people were kind of getting on chatting. We had the blue ski masks on. It kind of hid people's identity as well, which was quite cool."
More Details on Bonnie Blue's 'Cattle Breeding' Event
White shared he was at Blue's risqué event for approximately two to three hours, divulging it went "so fast" he wasn't completely sure of the timing.
As for how much time Blue gave to each of her gentleman callers, White claimed it "wasn't as strict" as her last event and that most people had around four to five minutes.
White went on to confirm no one he saw was wearing a condom and that all participants were tested for STDs.
"You kind of showed that to the team as such that were there," he claimed, "So yeah, it was kind of safe that way."
As for the rules the event had, White explained there was one – "be respectful" to Blue.
"Treat her with respect. That was kind of one of the key points of the day," he elaborated.
Bonnie Blue's Event Was 'One of the Funnest Ever,' a Participant Claimed
After Blue announced her pregnancy, White shared that none of the participants had been in touch with her.
"A lot of people were masked," he shared. "They had the ski mask, so you don’t really know their identity. Everyone was wearing a ski mask – including myself – because it just gives that mysterious look, doesn’t it?
"I just don’t know what to think, and I haven’t really spoken to anyone else. It will be really interesting to see."
He added the event was "probably one of the funnest ever."
"You literally go, and you get to have sex with loads of people. Like, everyone has sex every day. People always seem, like, a shock when people have sex, and like, people have sex every day."
Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Announcement
As Radar previously reported, Blue took to YouTube on February 22 to reveal she has a bun in the oven, noting she's been "sick" and had a "mega migraine" headache.
After taking a pregnancy test, she shared she is indeed pregnant, displaying the test on the camera.
"That is a pretty... it's like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like, fully pregnant," she claimed.
She then made an ultrasound appointment at which the pregnancy was confirmed.