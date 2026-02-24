Bonnie Blue's 'Cattle Breeding' Secrets Exposed: Event Attendee Shares Behind-the-Scenes Details From Disturbing Stunt After Her 'Pregnancy Announcement'

Jak White, a 20-year-old content creator who was one of 400 men who bedded Blue without protection on the same day, noted he didn't expect the event to be as "busy" as it was, as there were "about 400 or 500 people" there.

"It just felt like a different vibe because everyone there was a bit hyped up and ready to go, if that’s the best way to say it," he explained.

Due to the purpose of the event being to try to get Blue pregnant, White revealed everyone had to undergo a mouth swab to collect DNA samples and had to sign consent forms.

"There were a few people that kind of looked as if it was their first time ever having sex, like don’t get me wrong," he added.

"Most people were kind of getting on chatting. We had the blue ski masks on. It kind of hid people's identity as well, which was quite cool."