Home > Exclusives > Blueface Exclusive Blueface Scores Victory in Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault at LA Hookah Lounge ­While Rapper Remains Behind Bars Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 24 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Rapper Blueface scored a small win in court after a judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a man and using a homophobic slur during the incident. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge threw out the case brought by Ray Anthony Gonzalez.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The judge noted that Gonzalez had recently been dropped by his lawyer but had failed to move his case forward or hire a new lawyer. As we first reported, in 2021, Gonzalez sued Blueface and Blue Moon Hooka Lounge over alleged assault, battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Article continues below advertisement

Gonzalez said he was at the lounge with his cousin on December 21, 2019, to celebrate a friend’s birthday. The alleged victim said he had been partying at the lounge for 2 hours before Blueface arrived. On the way to the bathroom, Gonzalez noticed Blueface and his security team. He decided to walk up to say “hi” but Blueface called him a “f-----” and told him to “get away from me.”

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Gonzalez said the rapper then swung at him with a closed fist. He said he swung back in self-defense. The alleged victim said Blueface, his team, and the Hooka Lounge’s security started to attack him — and he said he was punched, kicked, and assaulted.

Gonzalez claimed after the initial attack, Blueface’s security team hit him with a bottle over the head causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. He said his cousin noticed the incident and ran to “stop the violent attack from continuing.”

Article continues below advertisement

The suit said, “As soon as [his cousin] stepped out into the violent crowd surrounding [Gonzalez] to stop the assault, she felt a blow to her face causing her to fall to the ground.” Gonzalez said the defendants proceeded to kick, punch, and stomp on him.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

“While being kicked and stomped on the floor, [Gonzalez] was again hit on the head several times with a large bottle, causing major bleeding and la arge laceration to the head, among other serious injuries. [Gonzalez] again lost consciousness for several minutes,” the lawsuit said. Gonzalez said he was dragged out of the club and assaulted again.

“Following the violent attacks, both [Gonzalez] and [his cousin] went to Centinela Hospital Medical Center, where [Gonzalez] was treated for multiple abrasions, lacerations and trauma to his head.” The lawsuit said he received several stitches, x-rays of his wrist and ribs and CT scan of his head.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Gonzalez and his cousin reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department. He filed a civil lawsuit demanding unspecified damages for his alleged medical bills, injuries and for his alleged severe emotional distress. The lawsuit being dismissed is good news, but Blueface is currently locked up – and won’t be out for months.

Earlier this month, Blueface was taken into custody after he violated probation in a separate criminal case. TMZ reported he is due for release in July 2024 but could be let out early due to overcrowding. In addition, Blueface was recently ordered to pay $13 million for his role in a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club. On top of that, Blueface was sued for defamation by Soulja Boy's girlfriend.