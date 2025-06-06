Blake Lively's Latest PR Move Slammed As 'Pathetic and Painful' — As Actress' 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Rages On

On Thursday, Lively was seen in a video with TikTok star Danielle Pheloung at an event for her line, Blake Brown.

In the clip, Lively, who was dressed in a black tank top and high-waisted trousers, fixed up the social media star's hair with one of her products.

The mother-of-four then ran her hands through Pheloung's hair to put on the finishing touches before they awkwardly hugged each other.

Pheloung wrote on the video: "POV: Blake Lively transforms your hair in seconds with her magic touch and Blake Brown products."

For the caption, the social media star wrote: "Best day ever, and these products are incredible."