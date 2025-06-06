Blake Lively's Latest PR Move Slammed As 'Pathetic and Painful' — As Actress' 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Rages On
Blake Lively's latest PR move has been brutally slammed on social media.
As her legal battle against Justin Baldoni continues, the controversial actress has found herself in hot water yet again while promoting her hair care line with social media influencers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Going To TikTok
On Thursday, Lively was seen in a video with TikTok star Danielle Pheloung at an event for her line, Blake Brown.
In the clip, Lively, who was dressed in a black tank top and high-waisted trousers, fixed up the social media star's hair with one of her products.
The mother-of-four then ran her hands through Pheloung's hair to put on the finishing touches before they awkwardly hugged each other.
Pheloung wrote on the video: "POV: Blake Lively transforms your hair in seconds with her magic touch and Blake Brown products."
For the caption, the social media star wrote: "Best day ever, and these products are incredible."
Social Media Backlash
Unfortunately for the TikTok star, the reaction didn't go so well, and fans were quick to slam Pheloung in her comments section.
The video appeared to be removed from TikTok, but still up on the social media star's Instagram page.
One wrote: "Hair literally looks the exact same lol."
A second added: "The way it did nothing."
A third asked: "How much were you paid for this vid?"
A fourth commented: "Idk how much she paid you but it wasn’t worth it."
Many users also wrote they planned on "unfollowing" the social media star due to the "painful and pathetic" collab with Lively.
The Lawsuit
Back in December 2024, the actress filed a bombshell lawsuit against her former co-star, Justin Baldoni.
Lively accused the fellow lead actor and director of It Ends With Us of sexual harassment and claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."
Baldoni firmly denied Lively's accusations and first filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages after they posted their article about her allegations.
The actor then sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million just weeks later.
The legal nightmare took Hollywood by storm, and stories quickly began surfacing on social media about the actress and her "rude" behavior.
The Latest Update
Most recently, the legal case took yet another turn after Lively withdrew two claims of emotional distress from her lawsuit against the actor.
This decision came after Baldoni's legal team requested access to her medical records and therapy notes in their effort to defend him against the emotional distress claims Lively made in her lawsuit.
The trial between Lively and Baldoni is currently scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.
In addition to the nonstop backlash due to the lawsuit, Lively has also been kicked to the curb by her longtime best friend, Taylor Swift, for dragging her into the legal nightmare.
In early May, Baldoni pulled the subpoena on the pop star's docs amid his heated lawsuit war with Lively after Swift's team slammed claims she had nothing to do with filming It Ends With Us.