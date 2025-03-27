Blake Lively 'In Another Bust-Up' — With Actress 'Locked in Feud' With Joanna Gaines Over 'Security Fiasco at Texas Hotel'
Blake Lively just can't seem to avoid controversy these days as she is now said to be in a heated feud with TV personality Joanna Gaines.
The Hollywood star's visit to Gaines' Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas, was filled with drama over an apparent security mishap, RadarOnline.com can reveal
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, Lively was left lived at Gaines and her hotel security staff, claiming they "dropped the ball" after apparently not pulling out all the stops to keep her identity a secret.
“There was no red carpet, no closed-off floor,” one staffer explained. “She walked through the lobby just like everyone else. If she wanted privacy, she sure didn’t act like it.”
A local also claimed Lively – who was in town to promote her new film Another Simple Favor – was “acting" like the hotel was "Buckingham Palace."
“It’s Waco. Relax," they added.
At one point, the Gossip Girl star is said to have followed a hotel guest to her car and recorded her license plate after being seen in the lobby.
Guest Kaitlyn Cooper claimed the movie star was "acting super paranoid,” and added: "She didn’t just notice us. She circled the car. It was really weird.”
Meanwhile, one insider labeled Lively's behavior as "dramatic" and "completely over the top."
They continued: "She made a scene when she was the one being loud and drawing attention. She’s not as low-key as she wants people to think.”
Another source doubled down and said: "It’s ironic. She hates being filmed — but had no problem allegedly filming someone else when she didn’t like it. That’s not privacy, that’s control.”
All this comes as Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' lives have been rocked after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni in December 2024.
Among Lively's shocking accusations, she noted a specific dance scene in It Ends With Us, in which she said Baldoni made indecent comments about the perfume she was wearing and went off-script by kissing her neck.
Following the lawsuit filing, Baldoni would respond with his own $400million countersuit against the couple.
The 41-year-old also filed a $250million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for reporting on Lively's original claims.
Amid the chaos, the Deadpool & Wolvernine actor has attempted to steer clear as he recently demanded for his name to be dismissed from Baldoni's lawsuit against him.
Reynolds' lawyer asked: "What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with (this case), legally speaking, other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered? Nothing."
"The (complaint filed by Baldoni) alleges no plausible facts that suggest Mr. Reynolds did not believe this comment to be true; instead, the relevant allegations suggest that Mr. Reynolds genuinely, perhaps passionately, believes that Mr Baldoni’s behavior is reflective of a predator," Reynolds' defense continued, referring to a Baldoni accusation claiming he was called a "predator" by the Red Notice star.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star has also attempted to have Baldoni's lawsuit booted as it is "vengeful and rambling" according to her attorneys, and described it as a “profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court.”
Both sides are expected to battle it out in court in March 2026.