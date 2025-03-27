Blake Lively 'In Another Bust-Up' — With Actress 'Locked in Feud' With Joanna Gaines Over 'Security Fiasco at Texas Hotel'

They continued: "She made a scene when she was the one being loud and drawing attention. She’s not as low-key as she wants people to think.”

Another source doubled down and said: "It’s ironic. She hates being filmed — but had no problem allegedly filming someone else when she didn’t like it. That’s not privacy, that’s control.”

All this comes as Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' lives have been rocked after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

Among Lively's shocking accusations, she noted a specific dance scene in It Ends With Us, in which she said Baldoni made indecent comments about the perfume she was wearing and went off-script by kissing her neck.