Blac Chyna Drops Fight With Tyga Over Child Support Weeks After Demanding Sanctions Against Ex

The duo said they reached agreements on child custody, visitation, and payment of their attorney fees. “In light of these agreements, the parties wish to conclude this matter without future litigation.”

As we first reported, Chyna and Tyga worked out a custody settlement in December 2023 after the model dragged the rapper to court. She demanded joint custody of her son. Chyna also asked for $125k to comb through her ex's finances.

Tyga opposed the request and asked for sole custody. After learning of the suit, he wrote on social media, "10 years later... nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”