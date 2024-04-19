Blac Chyna Drops Fight With Tyga Over Child Support Weeks After Demanding Sanctions Against Ex
Blac Chyna and Tyga reached a deal to stop fighting in court over money after hashing out another deal in the court battle over their 11-year-old son King.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes asked the court to take all future hearings off the calendar.
The duo said they reached agreements on child custody, visitation, and payment of their attorney fees. “In light of these agreements, the parties wish to conclude this matter without future litigation.”
As we first reported, Chyna and Tyga worked out a custody settlement in December 2023 after the model dragged the rapper to court. She demanded joint custody of her son. Chyna also asked for $125k to comb through her ex's finances.
Tyga opposed the request and asked for sole custody. After learning of the suit, he wrote on social media, "10 years later... nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”
Per the deal they reached, they agreed to share joint legal and physical custody. Before the case was filed, the exes did not have a court-ordered custody schedule but King lived primarily with his father.
Chyna previously claimed she did not receive child support from Tyga or Rob Kardashian, the father to her daughter.
After reaching the custody deal, Chyna filed a motion to compel in the case. She accused Tyga of dragging his feet on turning over financial information in the case.
Her lawyer claimed they needed the information because there were no orders for child support or attorney fees. The list of requested documents asked Tyga to turn over several tax returns and a list of his assets.
Chyna said Tyga “stonewalled discovery and misused the discovery process.”
“[Chyna’s] counsel have not heard from [Tyga’s] office at all, and it is clear that they are stalling so that [Chyna] is forced to prepare this motion and incur further fees and costs in this case,” the motion read.
[Chyna] has incurred an exorbitant amount of fees related to the meet and confer efforts with [Tyga’s] counsel alone. [Tyga] has acted in bad faith and has only caused [Chyna’s] fees to skyrocket. [Tyga] continues to obstruct discovery and will not cooperate,” her lawyer wrote.
She asked that the court sanction Tyga $15k for his behavior and order him to produce the documents.
Now, the matter is moot due to the recent settlement between the two.