Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks Silence On Relationship With Posh Model Elizabeth Hurley By Revealing Who Made First Move To Kickstart Shock Romance

Upon getting her text, the father-of-five admitted he "didn't even know the number."

He explained: "So, I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it's like, 'Elizabeth Hurley.' Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh."

Cyrus claims the pair has not spoken for two years after wrapping up filming 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise but he admitted "there was a chemistry" between them on set during their "very few scenes together."

He said: "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot.

"The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

Christmas in Paradise was shot in the Caribbean, not long after he separated from ex-wife Tish, 57, in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage.