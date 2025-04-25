Your tip
Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks Silence On Relationship With Posh Model Elizabeth Hurley By Revealing Who Made First Move To Kickstart Shock Romance

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA/@elizabethhurley1;Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus has gushed over new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and promises more 'kissing' pictures will soon hit their social media accounts.

April 25 2025, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus has broken his silence on the singer's unlikely romance with British model Elizabeth Hurley.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker, 63, claimed Hurley, 59, reached out to him while he was going through his messy divorce from third wife Firerose, 36, last year.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus admitted there was 'chemistry' between him and Hurley on the set of Christmas in Paradise.

And her intervention came at the perfect time for Cyrus, as he admitted he was finding life particularly tough at the time.

He said: "I felt like, 'Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?' For me, at a certain point it was like, you can't get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you.'

"And in this moment... a friend reached out."

According to Cyrus, Hurley's message read something along the lines of: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I'm in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The British model reached out to Cyrus while he was going through a bitter divorce with his third wife Firerose.

Upon getting her text, the father-of-five admitted he "didn't even know the number."

He explained: "So, I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it's like, 'Elizabeth Hurley.' Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh."

Cyrus claims the pair has not spoken for two years after wrapping up filming 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise but he admitted "there was a chemistry" between them on set during their "very few scenes together."

He said: "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot.

"The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

Christmas in Paradise was shot in the Caribbean, not long after he separated from ex-wife Tish, 57, in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus said 'it's been a long time since I've been this happy' while gushing about his new romance.

Cyrus proceeded to describe Hurley as a "a great human being" and insisted he would have been satisfied just being friends.

He gushed: "She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She's a very smart businesswoman.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

Cyrus also teased that there would be more photos of them coming since taking their relationship public on Easter with a sweet photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus described Hurley as 'impressively brilliant' and said she 'reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton'.

There will be one coming where she’s kissing me because people have been saying: "Why's he always kissing her?" Unfortunately when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don't know what happens, I just kiss it."

The singer raved that their relationship has "been beautiful."

Cyrus also said he loves Hurley's son, Damian, 23, "a lot."

He added: "It's great that God brought them into my life when he did. It's just a good thing. It's been a long time since I've been this happy."

