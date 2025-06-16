EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus' New Love Elizabeth Hurley 'Using Him to Flirt Up a Storm With Other Famous Faces'

A source said: "For Billy Ray, this is the ultimate fairy tale, and he’s telling everyone how he’s hit the jackpot. He sees Liz as wife material already. He's totally captivated by her and planning out his future, long-term as well as immediate summer plans."

While Cyrus believes he finally found his future life partner, sources claim Hurley doesn't have the same mindset as him, and she's still "cozying up to other guys" – including former flame Denis Leary and her Bedazzled costar Brendan Fraser.

While in New York, the actress shared a selfie with Leary and called him one of her "favorite people in the world."

In a selfie with Fraser, she called the Hollywood icon "heavenly" – which was "a big red flag."

"She’s still the same flighty person she’s always been, and people think he’s batting way out of his league," the insider explained.

According to sources, it's been difficult for Cryus to keep up with the actress' busy schedule, and seeing her cozying up to other men wasn't ideal.

The source added: "She likes to flirt, and she’s been doing exactly that."