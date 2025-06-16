EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus' New Love Elizabeth Hurley 'Using Him to Flirt Up a Storm With Other Famous Faces'
Billy Ray Cyrus' new lady Elizabeth Hurley has been "using him to flirt up a storm with other famous faces."
RadarOnline.com can reveal while the country music singer is gushing he finally found "the one," his pals are worried she's using his Hollywood status to get close to other superstars in the business.
Headed For Another Achy Breaky Heart?
A source said: "For Billy Ray, this is the ultimate fairy tale, and he’s telling everyone how he’s hit the jackpot. He sees Liz as wife material already. He's totally captivated by her and planning out his future, long-term as well as immediate summer plans."
While Cyrus believes he finally found his future life partner, sources claim Hurley doesn't have the same mindset as him, and she's still "cozying up to other guys" – including former flame Denis Leary and her Bedazzled costar Brendan Fraser.
While in New York, the actress shared a selfie with Leary and called him one of her "favorite people in the world."
In a selfie with Fraser, she called the Hollywood icon "heavenly" – which was "a big red flag."
"She’s still the same flighty person she’s always been, and people think he’s batting way out of his league," the insider explained.
According to sources, it's been difficult for Cryus to keep up with the actress' busy schedule, and seeing her cozying up to other men wasn't ideal.
The source added: "She likes to flirt, and she’s been doing exactly that."
Billy's Mistake?
Despite Hurley insisting Cyrus makes her "very happy," insiders are claiming it won't end well for the country singer.
The insider said: "It seems like Billy Ray’s making a big mistake because she’s not the type of person to be tamed and stay long-term. And he's delusional if he thinks she is."
The singer met Austin Powers star Elizabeth on the set of their 2022 film, Christmas in Paradise, and the two went public with their romance back in April.
Miley Speaks Out
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber 'Winding Up' Wife Hailey By Backing Woman-Beater Chris Brown After Rapper's Latest Arrest — As Singer Thanks Britain 'For the Jail'
After mending a family feud that lasted many years following the divorce between the country singer and Tish Cyrus – superstar Miley Cyrus spoke out about her dad's new romance.
A few months after Billy Ray and Hurley went public, the Wrecking Ball singer, 32, gave the odd relationship her blessing.
In a new interview with The New York Times, the Disney alum spoke about her dad's shocking new romance, as well as her mom Tish's marriage to actor Dominic Purcell.
She said: "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it."
She continued: "At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up."