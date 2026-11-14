Bill Maher Tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders to 'Come Back When They Make You the President' During Friendly Interview

On November 13, Maher closed out the interview by suggesting Sanders could have a future in national politics beyond her current role as governor.

"They're going to come after you to run for president now," he told her.

Sanders, who joined the HBO host to promote her new book, Unapologetic, responded with a joke about the uncertainty of her political career.

"I'm just glad I still have a job this week," she said.

Maher doubled down on his prediction, telling Sanders he hoped she would "come back when they make you the president."