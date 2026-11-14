Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders to 'Come Back When They Make You the President' During Friendly Interview

split image of Bill Maher and Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher suggested Sarah Huckabee Sanders could eventually become president.

Profile Image

Nov. 14 2026, Updated 12:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Maher appeared to see a bright political future for Sarah Huckabee Sanders after welcoming the Arkansas governor to Real Time for an unusually cordial conversation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian went as far as suggesting Sanders could have a shot at the presidency.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Floats Presidential Future for Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Bill Maher's HBO show to promote her new book, 'Unapologetic.'
Source: MEGA

Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Bill Maher's HBO show to promote her new book, 'Unapologetic.'

On November 13, Maher closed out the interview by suggesting Sanders could have a future in national politics beyond her current role as governor.

"They're going to come after you to run for president now," he told her.

Sanders, who joined the HBO host to promote her new book, Unapologetic, responded with a joke about the uncertainty of her political career.

"I'm just glad I still have a job this week," she said.

Maher doubled down on his prediction, telling Sanders he hoped she would "come back when they make you the president."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @REALTIMEWITHBILLMAHER/YOUTUBE

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on 'Real Time with Bill Maher' on November 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Praises Sarah Huckabee Sanders Record

image of Bill Maher praised Sarah Huckabee Sanders' record as Arkansas governor.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher praised Sarah Huckabee Sanders' record as Arkansas governor.

During the interview, Maher repeatedly applauded Sanders' work in Arkansas.

He praised her ability to hold onto the governorship as Democrats made gains in several states, including Kansas, Texas, and Mississippi.

Maher also described her agenda as "smart common sense workable policies" and singled out her efforts to provide free breakfasts to schoolchildren.

He also mentioned her push to reduce the influence of teachers' unions in schools.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses to Criticize Donald Trump

image of Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Donald Trump when Bill Maher asked about his administration.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Donald Trump when Bill Maher asked about his administration.

Despite Maher's attempts to get Sanders to weigh in critically on the Trump administration, the governor remained firmly supportive of the president.

Sanders thanked President Donald Trump for allowing her to serve as his White House press secretary during his first administration.

Maher pointed out that Karoline Leavitt said something similar when she was on Real Time.

Sanders continued to stand by the president, saying he loved America and wanted "to see it succeed."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Bill Maher and Jensen Huang

Bill Maher Mocks Jensen Huang's Alleged Chinese Spy Mistress: 'She Had an Actual Big Red Flag'

Photo of David Walliams

EXCLUSIVE: 'Scores of Celebrities Hiding Behind Privacy Injunctions' Like David Walliams

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Into Heated Exchange on 'The View'

image of Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin over Donald Trump's immigration policies on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin over Donald Trump's immigration policies on 'The View.'

Sanders' friendly conversation with Maher came after a more contentious appearance on The View, where she clashed with co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin over Trump's immigration policies.

Navarro challenged Sanders' claim that the administration was prioritizing violent offenders, while Hostin questioned how many deportees actually had criminal convictions.

"You're not going to twist my words around," Sanders told Navarro.

The debate escalated when Hostin said, "People are not illegal. They may commit crimes, but they're not illegal."

"Actually, if you break the law, that's the definition of illegal," Sanders countered.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.