EXCLUSIVE: Royal Rent Row Erupts Over King's Deals for Non-Working Royals

The investigation found inconsistencies in rental valuations affecting Princess Beatrice, 38, Princess Eugenie, 36, and Prince Michael of Kent, 84, and Princess Michael of Kent, 81.

Their accommodation is subsidized by Charles, 77, through his private income.

Former Liberal Democrat lawmaker Norman Baker, 69, condemned the arrangements, questioning why wealthy royals should benefit from preferential treatment.

He said: "There can be no earthly justification for allowing well-off royals to benefit from substantially reduced rents. It is just another example of the arrogant sense of royal entitlement that they breezily expect something for nothing."

Baker also demanded the monarchy address any financial disadvantage suffered by the public purse.

He added: "If the King wants to subsidies members of his family, that is up to him, but the public purse should not lose out."