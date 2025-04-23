Bianca Censori 'Supports' Kanye West Over His Shock Incest Admission: 'He's Said Some Bad Things — This Isn’t One Of Them'
Kanye West's latest disturbing outburst has been supported by fiancée Bianca Censori, reaffirming the couple are back on track after split fears.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie model, 30, has sympathy for the rapper, 47, amid his incest admission, which plays out in his new song Cousin.
The Gold Digger star claimed in a typically blunt post on X he had a incestuous relationship with his cousin, who is now in prison, while growing up and the experience had a deep effect on him.
And Censori, for once, feels West speaking about his cousin was a way of healing, after reports the pair patched up their differences during a make-or-break trip to Spain.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Kanye and Bianca went to Spain for the release of this video because they knew it would stir up a lot of attention.
"Bianca is fully supporting him through it. What Kanye did was incredibly brave and will help a lot of people.
"The song’s message speaks to survivors of childhood sexual abuse - something that happens far too often in families but is never discussed.
"This is going to help so many people who are suffering in silence, and she is proud of him.
"All his friends are. While Bianca hasn’t agreed with some of Kanye’s recent actions, she stands by him on this.
"They’re both committed to each other and to healing from their pasts. Still, this has been emotionally intense for them."
West startled fans when a tweet posted from the rapper's account claimed the musician was releasing a song called Cousin, inspired by a relative that was jailed for life for "killing a pregnant lady."
The musician has previously spoken about an incarcerated cousin but has never referred to him by name, only stating that he was jailed at age 17.
Sharing a music video for the song, the tweet claimed that he gave his cousin oral sex when he was a child and he now blames himself for the violent act that followed.
West's post read: "This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore."
"Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had Playboy magazines, but the magazines I found in the top of my mom's closet were different."
"My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--k till I was 14. Tweet sent."
After posting about his cousin, West posted a snap of himself with Censori under the caption "fit" as a show of solidarity between the couple.
The rapper sparked split rumors after recently rapping about being "dumped" by her.