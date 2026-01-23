Your tip
'RHONY' star Bethenny Frankel Reveals Stage 2 Chronic Kidney Disease and Blames 'Allergy Attack' Which Almost Killed Her

picture of Bethenny Frankel
Source: @bethennyfrankel;TikTok/MEGA

Bethenny Frankel announced she has Stage 2 chronic kidney disease during emotional TikTok post.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has announced she’s been diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic kidney disease.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 55, gave the health update during an emotional TikTok post, days after contracting a bacterial infection on her face.

Health Warning To Fans

Source: @bethennyfrankel;TikTok

Frankel urged followers to drink more water.

She said: "So, I have a medical announcement,' she began while sitting outside, but explained she did not want anyone to worry.

"Months ago I decided I was going to be very proactive about blood tests, bone density, all the things I had heard people talking about. And I started to take a series of blood tests."

Frankel noted that each time she had a blood test done, her kidney function results would have a "low" result.

"Then today, I was told I had a doctor's appointment with a kidney specialist and I didn't even want to go," the reality star shared.

Frankel expressed that she made herself go to the appointment, with her team also encouraging her to go.

Allergy Attack May Have Caused The Damage

picture of Bethenny Frankel
Source: MEGA

Frankel linked condition to historic allergy attack.

Frankel then stated that the doctor told her she has "stage two chronic kidney disease.

"And he said it could be a function of this traumatic experience I had years ago when I almost died from an allergy attack. It could have done damage to the kidney."

Another cause could be an autoimmune disorder while adding "it's connected to urinary, which I do get UTIs — not as much anymore."

The mom-of-two admitted that she doesn't drink a lot of water, with the doctor telling her that "water is your medicine."

Frankel added that she has to stay away from "ibuprofen or Aleve or Advil" but can still have Tylenol.

"He said you can't have turmeric and one other thing," she said while indulging in a scoop of ice cream which the doctor informed the star she could have.

Stomach-Churning Infection

Image of Bethenny Frankel gives an update on a bacterial infection from her St. Barths trip.
Source: @bethennyfrankel/TIkTok

Frankel told how she got a bacterial infection from her St. Barths trip.

The Skinny Girl founder has form for being candid on social media, recently sharing that she got a facial bacterial infection after partying in St. Barts for New Year’s.

At the time, Frankel shared a vulnerable video of herself with a rash around her eye.

She claimed that she got the rash from towelsbecause they "hold bacteria."

"Even a well-cleaned towel still holds bacteria. A face cloth holds bacteria," the TV personality said in the clip.

She also explained on TikTok: "It happened once to my daughter and she was the one who recognized it when it happened to me and it started to happen to her."

Frankel added that hotel towels are out in "bins with food and beverage and heat and God knows what I'm not gonna get into, and it just is not sanitary in any situation."

picture of Bethenny Frankel
Source: MEGA

Frankel regularly updates fans on her fitness and well-being tips.

The media personality then told her followers that she "will never, ever in my life use a hotel towel or a sheet again."

Frankel has previously opened up about the ways she tries to stay on top of her health during an interview last year.

Some of the ways include walking 10,000 steps daily and getting plenty of sleep. The TV personality has also cut back on her alcohol intake as well.

