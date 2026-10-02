Ben Affleck Refuses to Join the 'Circus' of U.S. Politics Amid 'Disappointment' in Government: 'Nobody Alive Thinks We're Doing It Right'

Affleck went on to describe how he believes politicians no longer prioritize serving the people.

“It’s just about money, raising money, it’s just about playing a sort of adolescent game of who can make fun of the other person better or be more reductive and stupid about something rather than actually trying to talk about the issues,” he argued. “I think the thing that’s missing from politics, frankly, is you have to lead."

"You can’t just scare people," he noted. "You can’t just hector them. You can’t lecture them. You can’t guilt them into it."

"You’ve got to inspire them," Affleck concluded. "Otherwise, they don’t want to vote for you.”