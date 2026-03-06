EXCLUSIVE: Why Ben Affleck Has Sparked Outrage in Hollywood With His Latest Shock Business Move

Netflix confirmed the purchase of InterPositive, although the terms of the buy-up have not been disclosed. The company said the entire 16-person InterPositive team of engineers, researchers and creatives will join Netflix as part of the acquisition.

Affleck will also serve as a senior adviser to Netflix, providing ongoing guidance on the development of the technology. Netflix said it intends to provide access to InterPositive's tools to its creative partners rather than sell the technology commercially.

Speaking in a video shared by Netflix alongside the acquisition announcement, Affleck said the technology is designed to support filmmakers rather than generate content automatically.

He added: "It's not about text-prompting or generating something from nothing.

"AI, people mostly think of it as making something from nothing: 'I'm gonna type something into a computer, and it's gonna give me a movie'. That's not what this is."

Affleck explained InterPositive's system works by building an AI model using footage from an existing production.

The model can then be introduced into post-production to assist with processes including colour mixing, relighting shots and adding visual effects.

According to Netflix, the tools were designed to place filmmakers at the centre of the creative process rather than replace them.