EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Heavyweights at War — Steven Spielberg 'Refusing to Employ Ben Affleck After A-Lister Bashed His Boy!'

Spielberg reportedly balked, noting that Affleck's two recent movies hadn't done well, saying: "I just don't like to work with him. Plus, his last two movies bombed.

"Find somebody else. Anyone but him. He's cold as hell."

Binder said the Jurassic Park director also told him about a party at his house where he'd invited Affleck, who had dated Gwyneth Paltrow, Spielberg's goddaughter, in the late '90s.

"My son was a little boy, he was playing in the pool, and he got out of the pool, and Ben came in fully dressed, and my son pushed Ben into the pool," Binder said Spielberg told him.

"And Ben got really mad at him, and he came out of the pool and picked him up and threw him back into the pool, and made my son cry."