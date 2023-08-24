Suarez first joined the production crew in the makeup department for Below Deck's tenth season. The former staffer told Rolling Stone that she was harassed by King before filming for the fourth season of the spin-off Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Suarez accused King of trying to force himself on her in July 2022 while on assignment in Sardinia. The ex-staffer recalled being assigned to accompany King after he consumed a "substantial amount of alcohol" while filming that day.

Suarez said she was responsible for making sure the castmate made it back to his room at the DoubleTree hotel.