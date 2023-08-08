Mass Exodus: Steven Crowder Staffers Quit Right-wing Podcast Over 'Intimidating' Interrogations and 'Insane' $100k NDAs
A number of staffers working for Steven Crowder on his podcast Louder with Crowder departed the show last month after the embattled host allegedly subjected the workers to interrogations and forced them to sign “insane” non-disclosure agreements, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Crowder was accused of facilitating bullying, inappropriate drug use, and workplace misconduct at Louder with Crowder last month, at least four staffers reportedly quit the troubled Rumble podcast.
According to former Louder with Crowder employees who spoke to Mediaite on Tuesday, the interrogations and NDAs were launched after the outlet published a report on July 26 that detailed the damning allegations against Crowder and his podcast.
“Employee maintains its promises and covenants not to disclose Confidential Information as defined in the Amendment, Company will provide Employee with Confidential Information during the period in which Employee is employed by the company,” one section of the NDA, which was obtained and reviewed by Mediaite this week, read.
Another section of the NDA added that any employee who breached the contract would be “liable to the Company for liquidated damages in the amount of $100,000.00.”
“I hereby acknowledge that said damages are reasonable, do not constitute a penalty, and I further agree that I will not contest the reasonableness of said liquidated damages in any such action commenced by either party with respect to this Amendment,” the agreement continued.
Meanwhile, one source close to Crowder revealed that the podcast host was “livid” about the articles published by Mediaite – particularly the report that current Louder with Crowder staffers were strictly prohibited from speaking to former staffers of the podcast.
Then, when nobody at the workplace confessed to speaking to the press, Crowder and Louder with Crowder CEO Gerald Morgan allegedly started to interrogate staffers.
“Steven was livid,” the source told Mediaite. “He and Gerald said they knew someone was talking to you based on the article you wrote.”
“They said whoever text messaged former employees about us not being able to hang out with them would be given amnesty if we confessed by 2 p.m,” the insider continued. “If no one confessed, then they would see it as malice.”
“No one confessed so they started interrogating a few people.”
Shortly after the alleged interrogations took place last month, four staffers quit the podcast.
Meanwhile, Louder with Crowder also came under fire after it was revealed the studio hired former Project Veritas field director Michael Spadone.
Spadone was previously accused of kissing and groping a female colleague in a since-settled lawsuit, and the allegations against Spadone caused concern among Louder with Crowder staffers after he joined the news podcast.
“This whole situation is obviously extremely concerning for the women who work in the studio,” one former staffer who quit last month explained.
The former staffer continued, “Steven’s sexual habits and behavior at work are troublesome enough, but to find out a man alleged of sexual assault has been hired by Steven the same week you’re handed a fresh NDA with a $100,000 penalty would leave anyone scared.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Crowder was already under fire after he was caught on video berating his pregnant wife just months before she filed for divorce from him.
