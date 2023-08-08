Mass Exodus: Steven Crowder Staffers Quit Right-wing Podcast Over 'Intimidating' Interrogations and 'Insane' $100k NDAs

A number of staffers working for Steven Crowder on his podcast Louder with Crowder departed the show last month after the embattled host allegedly subjected the workers to interrogations and forced them to sign “insane” non-disclosure agreements, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Crowder was accused of facilitating bullying, inappropriate drug use, and workplace misconduct at Louder with Crowder last month, at least four staffers reportedly quit the troubled Rumble podcast.