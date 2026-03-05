EXCLUSIVE: Beckham Nepo Brat War Latest — Brooklyn's Little Sister Harper Begs Chef Flop 'Come Home Now'

Desperate to reunite her fractured family, Harper made a public plea on Instagram on Feb. 14, posting throwback photos of her siblings and tagging each of them.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world," she wrote. "I love you all so much words can't describe it."

While Romeo, 23, reshared one of the images, Brooklyn and Cruz, 21, seemingly remained silent.

Though tensions have been simmering for nearly four years, the war between the Beckhams recently went nuclear when Brooklyn aired his famous clan's dirty laundry on social media, hinting things had gone too far to ever make peace.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he insisted.