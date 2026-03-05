Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Brooklyn Beckham
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Beckham Nepo Brat War Latest — Brooklyn's Little Sister Harper Begs Chef Flop 'Come Home Now'

The Beckham family nepo brat war has heated up as Harper urges Brooklyn 'Come Home Now' amid chef flop fallout.
Source: MEGA

The Beckham family nepo brat war has heated up as Harper urges Brooklyn 'Come Home Now' amid chef flop fallout.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Heartbroken Harper Beckham is caught in the crossfire of brother Brooklyn Beckham's explosive feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham – and insiders said the 14-year-old is begging for the bitter battle to end before the damage becomes permanent.

A source told RadarOnline.com the headline-making rift has been "very hard" on the sensitive teen, who shared a close bond with the budding chef before he became locked in a painful standoff with their soccer legend dad, former Spice Girl mom and siblings Romeo and Cruz Beckham.

Article continues below advertisement

Sibling Snub Sparks Fresh Drama

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Harper Beckham wrote: 'Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world.'
Source: MEGA

Harper Beckham wrote: 'Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world.'

Article continues below advertisement

Desperate to reunite her fractured family, Harper made a public plea on Instagram on Feb. 14, posting throwback photos of her siblings and tagging each of them.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world," she wrote. "I love you all so much words can't describe it."

While Romeo, 23, reshared one of the images, Brooklyn and Cruz, 21, seemingly remained silent.

Though tensions have been simmering for nearly four years, the war between the Beckhams recently went nuclear when Brooklyn aired his famous clan's dirty laundry on social media, hinting things had gone too far to ever make peace.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he insisted.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Blasts ‘Brand Beckham’ Control

Article continues below advertisement
Brooklyn Beckham claimed David and Victoria Beckham 'controlled' him and put 'brand Beckham' first.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham claimed David and Victoria Beckham 'controlled' him and put 'brand Beckham' first.

Article continues below advertisement

The estranged son claimed David, 50, and Victoria, 51, have always "controlled" him and put "brand Beckham" first, but alleged the situation spiraled once wife Nicola Peltz entered the picture.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship," maintained Brooklyn.

Aside from accusing both of planting unsavory stories in the press, the unhappy heir blasted Victoria for ruining his and Nicola's 2022 wedding.

According to Brooklyn, his bride was forced to find a new gown after the fashion designer canceled her dress order "in the eleventh hour."

Victoria also allegedly "hijacked" the couple's first dance and danced "inappropriately" on her son.

He says the situation left him feeling "uncomfortable" and "humiliated."

Article continues below advertisement

Vow Renewal After Wedding Wreck

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Paris Jackson has pulled her brothers into legal fight over dad Michael's fortune and family control.

EXCLUSIVE: Jackson's Family Action — King of Pop's Peeved Daughter Paris Pulling Brothers into Legal Battle to Gain Control of Michael's Fortune

Matt Lauer has reached out to Savannah Guthrie as her mom's kidnapping ordeal deepens.

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer Drops Grudges to Reach Out to Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom's Kidnapping Agony

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows to 'create new memories' after wedding fallout.
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows to 'create new memories' after wedding fallout.

Their big day was such a disaster that Brooklyn and Nicola, 31, decided to renew their vows in August and "create new memories."

"I've received endless attacks from my parents," he shared. "Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media."

Despite the bitterness, Brooklyn has managed to stay in touch with his sister, the source revealed: "But texting occasionally and a phone call for her birthday is nothing compared to how much attention he used to give her. It's sad and confusing for Harper."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.