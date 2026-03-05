EXCLUSIVE: Beckham Nepo Brat War Latest — Brooklyn's Little Sister Harper Begs Chef Flop 'Come Home Now'
Heartbroken Harper Beckham is caught in the crossfire of brother Brooklyn Beckham's explosive feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham – and insiders said the 14-year-old is begging for the bitter battle to end before the damage becomes permanent.
A source told RadarOnline.com the headline-making rift has been "very hard" on the sensitive teen, who shared a close bond with the budding chef before he became locked in a painful standoff with their soccer legend dad, former Spice Girl mom and siblings Romeo and Cruz Beckham.
Sibling Snub Sparks Fresh Drama
Desperate to reunite her fractured family, Harper made a public plea on Instagram on Feb. 14, posting throwback photos of her siblings and tagging each of them.
"Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world," she wrote. "I love you all so much words can't describe it."
While Romeo, 23, reshared one of the images, Brooklyn and Cruz, 21, seemingly remained silent.
Though tensions have been simmering for nearly four years, the war between the Beckhams recently went nuclear when Brooklyn aired his famous clan's dirty laundry on social media, hinting things had gone too far to ever make peace.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he insisted.
Brooklyn Blasts ‘Brand Beckham’ Control
The estranged son claimed David, 50, and Victoria, 51, have always "controlled" him and put "brand Beckham" first, but alleged the situation spiraled once wife Nicola Peltz entered the picture.
"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship," maintained Brooklyn.
Aside from accusing both of planting unsavory stories in the press, the unhappy heir blasted Victoria for ruining his and Nicola's 2022 wedding.
According to Brooklyn, his bride was forced to find a new gown after the fashion designer canceled her dress order "in the eleventh hour."
Victoria also allegedly "hijacked" the couple's first dance and danced "inappropriately" on her son.
He says the situation left him feeling "uncomfortable" and "humiliated."
Vow Renewal After Wedding Wreck
Their big day was such a disaster that Brooklyn and Nicola, 31, decided to renew their vows in August and "create new memories."
"I've received endless attacks from my parents," he shared. "Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media."
Despite the bitterness, Brooklyn has managed to stay in touch with his sister, the source revealed: "But texting occasionally and a phone call for her birthday is nothing compared to how much attention he used to give her. It's sad and confusing for Harper."