Sorry to the Future Queen! BBC Apologizes to Kate Middleton After Broadcaster Gets 'National Backlash' for 'Disrespectful' Mistake

During the solemn coverage on Tuesday, November 11, the BBC referred to Prince William's wife by her maiden name, which she has not formally used since they tied the knot in 2011.

The error immediately sparked backlash on social media.

Jim Shannon, a Member of Parliament for Strangford, slammed the network in an X post, writing: "A reminder to @BBCNews to educate its broadcasters that the Princess of Wales has not been 'Kate Middleton' since 2011. Her correct title is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Get it right."

A second user remarked: "Who is the moron calling the Princess of Wales 'Kate Middleton' on BBC News?"