EXCLUSIVE: 'Baywatch' Pin-Up Nicole Eggert's Brutal Cancer Fight Comeback Revealed in Full — Including Mastectomy, Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy
Baywatch star Nicole Eggert is determined to get back to the beach, as she continues her recovery from a rare form of breast cancer RadarOnline.com can report.
The former pin-up has been open with fans about her fight, including the extreme lifestyle changes she has been forced to make.
Battle Ready
Eggert revealed in December 2023 that she had been diagnosed with 2 cribriform carcinoma, a form of breast cancer.
Since then, the 53-year-old mother of two has undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation to keep the disease at bay. She also famously filmed herself shaving off all of her hair at the height of her battle.
While she has admitted the treatments have been grueling, they’ve also given her a new sense of "fearlessness."
"I spent so many years picking my body apart, picking myself apart," she said. "And one day I realized, 'This body works hard for me every day, and I’m sitting there criticizing it.'"
Sharing is Caring
Now a health advocate, Eggert said documenting her journey — even the most devastating moments — has been crucial for her own mental recovery.
"The great thing about sharing on social media is that people who keep it a secret and don’t talk about it, they can go (online) and feel like they’re being heard," she shared. "It's helpful to people who aren’t that open about it in their public life, because a lot of people do keep it quiet."
But keeping her struggles a secret wasn’t an option for Eggert.
She continued: "I feel like, if I’ve learned anything at all, it’s that keeping things quiet (only) adds to your sickness."
Warning Signs
Eggert has previously revealed she initially began experiencing pain in October 2023 but was unable to be seen by a doctor for several months.
She explained in January 2024: "It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at.
"But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done."
Cut it Out
Seven months after receiving her diagnosis, Eggert uploaded a video of herself and her 12-year-old daughter Keegan shaving her head on Instagram.
Eggert paired the touching video with a recording of the hit Beastie Boys song Fight For Your Right as she smiled at the camera and started to shave her head.
“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are,” the actress captioned the post – a quote from author Madeleine Eames.
The Charles in Charge star previously cut her hair that February, although she did not decide to shave her head at the time. It has since grown back to a nice pixie cut.
"Stay one step ahead of your fears, and you will never be defeated," Eggert wrote alongside a video of her haircut last month. "Thank you to (Michelle David) for laughing along with me and giving me this cute new do when I was just going to shave it all off."