EXCLUSIVE: 'Baywatch' Pin-Up Nicole Eggert's Brutal Cancer Fight Comeback Revealed in Full — Including Mastectomy, Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy

Eggert revealed in December 2023 that she had been diagnosed with 2 cribriform carcinoma, a form of breast cancer.

Since then, the 53-year-old mother of two has undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation to keep the disease at bay. She also famously filmed herself shaving off all of her hair at the height of her battle.

While she has admitted the treatments have been grueling, they’ve also given her a new sense of "fearlessness."

"I spent so many years picking my body apart, picking myself apart," she said. "And one day I realized, 'This body works hard for me every day, and I’m sitting there criticizing it.'"