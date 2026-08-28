Barron Trump, 20, Living 'Reclusive' Life Amid Iran Assassination Threats and Multiple Attempts on Dad Donald's Life

Barron isn't the first member of the Trump family to receive a threat from Iran. Their main target is reportedly his father, Donald, who spearheaded strikes on the country alongside Israel.

He justified his military actions by claiming fears over potential Iranian nuclear powers, but the conflict was unpopular among Americans and Iranian leadership alike.

In response to the growing hostilities, Iran allegedly made a threat against Donald's life while he attended a NATO summit in Turkey. In response, his security team devised a plan to use a decoy plan while Donald snuck out of the country on a smaller jet.

Many of his staffers and members of the White House media remained on the original plane, former Air Force One, without knowledge they faced a potential deadly attack. Meanwhile, Donald was televised boarding, but shuffled away to a different plane.

Of course, that wasn't the first time Donald was targeted. He's been the subject of a series of assassination attempts on American soil.