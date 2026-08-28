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Home > Politics > Barron Trump

Barron Trump, 20, Living 'Reclusive' Life Amid Iran Assassination Threats and Multiple Attempts on Dad Donald's Life

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Source: MEGA

Barron Trump dodged the public spotlight.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

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Unlike his siblings, Barron Trump dodges the limelight – and a recent threat on his life only made his "reclusive" lifestyle more isolated.

Trump, 20, grew up in the White House during his father's first term in office. The public rarely heard the boy speak, which didn't change the second time around. At this point, he reportedly "doesn't go out," RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Barron Trump 'Doesn't Go Out'

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A photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

A source close to the family explained Barron's distance from the public.

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"The kid’s pretty reclusive," a source close to the family told The New York Post.

Son of President Donald Trump, Barron vacated Washington D.C. for college, pursuing a degree at New York University. However, reports indicated he returned to the White House to take courses at a satellite location of the university.

With school out for the summer, he's reportedly spent much of his time with his mother, Melania Trump, rather than with friends. He reportedly stayed at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Despite his life as a shut-in, Barron became the target of a threat from Iran amid the ongoing conflict.

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Barron Threatened in Iranian State TV Video

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Source: MEGA

Video producers allegedly they were tracking Barron's moves.

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Iranian state TV ran a three-minute video, which called for Barron's death.

According to Iran International, the TV producers offered a $10million reward for Barron's life. The creators of the video claimed he was being surveilled and tracked. They further alleged Barron's friends were identified and that his private social media accounts had been found.

There has been no evidence that an actual attempt on Barron's life was made.

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Secret Service Investigates

A photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Security around Barron are already on the case.

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While Barron hid away, his security detail hopped on the case. Donald's Secret Service wouldn't go into specifics, but they were made aware of the video. As always, they worked on protecting the president and his family.

"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protected," Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement. "Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's attacks against Iran continue.

Barron isn't the first member of the Trump family to receive a threat from Iran. Their main target is reportedly his father, Donald, who spearheaded strikes on the country alongside Israel.

He justified his military actions by claiming fears over potential Iranian nuclear powers, but the conflict was unpopular among Americans and Iranian leadership alike.

In response to the growing hostilities, Iran allegedly made a threat against Donald's life while he attended a NATO summit in Turkey. In response, his security team devised a plan to use a decoy plan while Donald snuck out of the country on a smaller jet.

Many of his staffers and members of the White House media remained on the original plane, former Air Force One, without knowledge they faced a potential deadly attack. Meanwhile, Donald was televised boarding, but shuffled away to a different plane.

Of course, that wasn't the first time Donald was targeted. He's been the subject of a series of assassination attempts on American soil.

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