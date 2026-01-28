Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CBS

'CBS Wants Younger, Hotter... And Male': Bari Weiss Eyes Axing Margaret Brennan as New Boss Aims for 'Good-Looking' Replacement

Photo of Bari Weiss and Margaret Brennan
Source: The Free Press/YouTube; Face the Nation/YouTube

Bari Weiss has turned her attention to replacing Margaret Brennan on 'Face the Nation.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Margaret Brennan's days as the face of CBS's Face the Nation are reportedly numbered, as news division chief Bari Weiss wants to see a younger, hotter "alpha male" in the seat grilling the country's top politicians, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weiss, 41, has already made her mark on the network's evening news with the elevation of hunky Tony Dokoupil from Gayle King's morning news sidekick. Now, she wants a man who oozes "authority" to replace Brennan, 45.

Article continues below advertisement

Bari Weiss Looking for Men Who 'Ooze Authority'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tony Dokoupil
Source: CBS Evening News/YouTube

Weiss' biggest move yet was elevating Tony Dokoupil to the 'CBS Evening News' anchor chair.

"Bari loves her good-looking men," a network source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "She thinks they read as authority now."

Insiders cited the promotion of Dokoupil, 45, and luring away correspondent Matt Gutman from ABC News as examples of "headline hunks" Weiss wants as the new faces of the network.

While 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper might seem like a natural fit, Weiss reportedly views him as "Too polished, too thoughtful," and not enough of an alpha male to take on the Capitol's top dogs.

Article continues below advertisement

Margaret Brennan's Ongoing Troubles With Trump's Team

Photo of JD Vance and Margaret Brennan
Source: Face the Nation/YouTube

Brennan goes viral frequently for her exchanges with members of the Trump administration.

Brennan has found herself in several viral moments after going toe-to-toe with members of Donald Trump's administration.

She attempted a "gotcha" moment on Vice President JD Vance in January 2025, which became infamous.

While debating Trump pausing a program for Afghan refugees, Brennan claimed an Afghan national who was arrested for planning a 2024 election day attack may have been radicalized once he arrived in the U.S.

"I don't really care, Margaret," Vance fired back. "I don't want that person in my country, and I think most Americans agree with me."

The response quickly became a meme for the MAGA community.

Article continues below advertisement

Network News Housecleaning

Photo of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois
Source: CBS Evening News/YouTube

John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois anchored their final CBS Evening News cast on December 18, 2025.

Weiss' housecleaning at CBS began almost immediately after her arrival in October 2025, when she was given a mandate to eliminate the network's woke bent and bring a fair and balanced position to the news division's products.

CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson abruptly announced he would be departing the network by the end of the year.

His co-anchor, Maurice DuBois, signed off on his final newscast in December 2025, after 21 years with CBS, days after Dokoupil's promotion was announced.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar

'She's a Fraud': Trump Claims Ilhan Omar 'Probably Had Herself Sprayed' With 'Unknown Liquid' in Horrific Syringe Attack at Town Hall

Photo of Bonnie Blue

OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Hits Sick New Low as She Reveals 'Cattle Breeding' Mass Sex Stunt to Set Bizarre World Record

Anderson Cooper Under Fire

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Anderson Cooper reportedly doesn't want to lean in to the 'alpha male' projection favored by Weiss.

Sources previously revealed that the network wants "alpha males" as the faces of CBS, and that Cooper's time at 60 Minutes could be "numbered" unless he changed his reporting style.

"CBS isn't looking for gentlemen anymore. They want someone who commands the room, projects dominance," an insider claimed. "Anderson? He’s calm, thoughtful, precise. That doesn’t cut it under the new regime."

"Honestly, his days there could be numbered. The new regime wants alpha. Anderson’s a talented gentleman. That’s no longer enough," the spy advised.

"He's a consummate professional, a gentleman. But the new CBS doesn’t reward that. They want presence, authority, someone who dominates the narrative. Anderson doesn’t do that and doesn’t want to," a second source said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.