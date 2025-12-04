Bad Bunny's Award-Winning Bulge! Grindr App Names Puerto Rican Singer's Package The 'Best of The Year' After His Steamy Calvin Klein Underwear Ad
Dec. 4 2025, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
An award-winning package!
Singer Bad Bunny may be used to being known for his catchy tunes, but it's his bulge that's getting major recognition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bad Bunny's Prize-Winning Bulge
On Grindr, a popular gay social networking app, users vote yearly for their favorite pop culture moments of the year.
One category was "Best Bulge," and the Tití Me Preguntó singer took the top honor.
Other people honored by Grindr's awards were Jonathan Bailey, who nabbed "Hottest Man of the Year" and Joey Mills, who walked away with an honor for "Porn Star of the Year."
Bad Bunny's Bulge Pic
In May, the famous singer took to Instagram to show off his goods, donning nothing but his white Calvin Klein underwear.
He showed off some of his assets, including his muscles, his in-shape physique, and, of course, his bulge.
Fans nearly lost their minds in the comments, with one insisting they'd leave their husband for the star.
"I’m salivating, I NEED TO BE PUT DOWN," another person commented.
"YOU HAVE NO BUSINESS POSTING PICTURES LIKE THIS WHEN WE CAN’T HAVE YOU IT’S NOT FAIR," a third fan exclaimed.
Bad Bunny Is Set to Head Up the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Aside from his prize-worthy bulge, Bad Bunny is gearing up to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
This didn't sit well with MAGA, as Bad Bunny has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and his immigration policies.
Trump went as far as to brand the choice as "absolutely ridiculous."
"I never heard of him, I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it, it's like, crazy," he ranted.
Turning Point USA, the organization formerly headed by the late Charlie Kirk, announced they would be offering an alternative Halftime show entitled The All-American Halftime Show.
In an official post on social media platform X, they wrote:," HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT... It's true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon."
In the ad for the event, they promise the show will celebrate "faith, family, and freedom."
People's Issues With Bad Bunny Heading Up the Super Bowl Halftime Show
When navigating on their website, when the alternative halftime show plans were first divulged, interested parties were encouraged to fill out a form where they’re asked what types of music genres they’d like to see featured.
The options include the following: "Anything in English," "Americana," "Classic Rock," "Country," "Hip Hop," "Pop," and "Worship."
In addition to Trump and Turning Point USA, Marjorie Taylor Greene was also angered by the Super Bowl's selection.
"Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse, unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime,” she shared in a statement on X.
"It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America,” she added. "And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows."
Greene was taken to task for her remarks, with one person reminding her he was “born in Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States."