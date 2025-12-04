Bad Bunny's Award-Winning Bulge! Grindr App Names Puerto Rican Singer's Package The 'Best of The Year' After His Steamy Calvin Klein Underwear Ad

Singer Bad Bunny may be used to being known for his catchy tunes, but it's his bulge that's getting major recognition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Other people honored by Grindr's awards were Jonathan Bailey, who nabbed "Hottest Man of the Year" and Joey Mills, who walked away with an honor for "Porn Star of the Year."

One category was "Best Bulge," and the Tití Me Preguntó singer took the top honor.

On Grindr, a popular gay social networking app, users vote yearly for their favorite pop culture moments of the year.

Commenters on Bad Bunny's Instagram swooned over his bulge.

In May, the famous singer took to Instagram to show off his goods, donning nothing but his white Calvin Klein underwear.

He showed off some of his assets, including his muscles, his in-shape physique, and, of course, his bulge.

Fans nearly lost their minds in the comments, with one insisting they'd leave their husband for the star.

"I’m salivating, I NEED TO BE PUT DOWN," another person commented.

"YOU HAVE NO BUSINESS POSTING PICTURES LIKE THIS WHEN WE CAN’T HAVE YOU IT’S NOT FAIR," a third fan exclaimed.