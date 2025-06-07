Eternal Bachelor Ryan Seacrest's Decades-Younger Lover Revealed — A Blonde Entrepreneur and Intern at 50-Year-Old's Network

The romance couldn't have come at a better time for Seacrest, who has openly admitted feeling "depressed" about his single status. For years, he has been one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, often linked to various high-profile models and personalities, yet he has never settled down.

Recent whispers suggest that he might finally be ready to embrace a more serious commitment, looking to create a family amid his busy career.

Prior to their romantic exploits, Orders made a name for herself as a passionate entrepreneur, managing an artistic space called Lalita Loft in Greenpoint, New York, and pursuing real estate on the side as a licensed agent.

Whether or not their paths crossed at E!, the insiders claim the chemistry between the couple seems undeniable. The two were seen vacationing with Seacrest's beloved Labrador, Dogryan, relying on their shared passion for life and exploration to strengthen their bond.