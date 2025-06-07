Eternal Bachelor Ryan Seacrest's Decades-Younger Lover Revealed — A Blonde Entrepreneur and Intern at 50-Year-Old's Network
Ryan Seacrest, the 50-year-old media mogul and perennial bachelor, has a new lady in his life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the charismatic television personality is reportedly dating 32-year-old entrepreneur Camille Orders, a budding star who once crossed paths with Seacrest during her stint as an intern at E! News in 2014.
The duo was seen enjoying a romantic stroll in Rome, sparking chatter among fans and insiders alike. Sources close to the couple have expressed their excitement, noting that this relationship may signify a new chapter for Seacrest, who has been single for just over a year.
One insider shared: "Ryan has all the qualities of a great dad, but he's spent so many years laser-focused on his career that time has quietly slipped by."
The source further emphasized how Orders embodies everything Seacrest seeks in a partner — physically, mentally, and spiritually.
The romance couldn't have come at a better time for Seacrest, who has openly admitted feeling "depressed" about his single status. For years, he has been one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, often linked to various high-profile models and personalities, yet he has never settled down.
Recent whispers suggest that he might finally be ready to embrace a more serious commitment, looking to create a family amid his busy career.
Prior to their romantic exploits, Orders made a name for herself as a passionate entrepreneur, managing an artistic space called Lalita Loft in Greenpoint, New York, and pursuing real estate on the side as a licensed agent.
Whether or not their paths crossed at E!, the insiders claim the chemistry between the couple seems undeniable. The two were seen vacationing with Seacrest's beloved Labrador, Dogryan, relying on their shared passion for life and exploration to strengthen their bond.
Onlookers captured their tender moments throughout their Italian getaway, where the two decided to dress to impress — Orders donned a stunning brown Prada cropped top that accentuated her figure, paired with a chic white mini skirt. Some insiders are making parallels with other celebrity relationships, likening Seacrest's hesitance to settle down to that of former bachelor George Clooney, who became a father later in life.
A source noted: "The times that he has a relationship, they have been amazing, but he usually doesn't consider taking the next step of marriage, kids and all of that. If he were to become a father, he'd think of doing it a little later in life, something like what [George] Clooney did."
Seacrest's personal life has not been without controversy.
During his career at E! in 2017, he faced allegations of sexual harassment, which he was cleared of after an investigation found insufficient evidence.
He vehemently denied the charges, stating: "This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused."