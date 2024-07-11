The behind-the-scenes scandals are laid bare in the bombshell book, Cue the Sun: The Invention of Reality TV, where author and television critic Emily Nussbaum tells how show bigwigs pried shocking and racy behavior out of women contestants, pushing them to the edge.

In one revelation, casting director Marki Costello confesses to seeking gals who were emotionally shaky and could be pressured into breakdowns for dramatic viewing, according to a review of the book by RadarOnline.com.

If they were “unstable and pretty,” she said, “That’s gold.”