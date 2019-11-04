Back On! 'Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss Reconciles With Wife Laura After Nasty Split The ex-Miss America filed for an emergency restraining order against her husband.

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and his wife Laura Kaeppler have rekindled their relationship, RadarOnline.com can report.

The star took to Twitter on Sunday, November 3 to announce their reconciliation after a nasty split filled with shocking accusations on both sides.

“Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage,” Mike, 55, tweeted.

Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage… Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) November 3, 2019

In her own series of tweets about their reunion, Kaeppler confessed that she and her husband “went through a challenging time” that resulted in them making “rash decisions.”

She went on to deny any reports that Fleiss had attacked her, blaming the news on “erroneous reporting.”

“This is untrue. We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family,” she continued, adding that they’re “working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost.”

However, Kaeppler made the attack claims herself in a restraining order filing.

As Radar reported, Kaeppler filed an emergency order against Fleiss on July 16.

The attack, she said, was his reaction to the news of her pregnancy, as the two had initially agreed they’d have no more children.

“Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child,” she continued. “He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would ‘have to have’ one child with me because I was 26 years old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family. Mike, however, being 55 years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

According to her petition, the former Miss America alleged it wasn’t the first time she’d suffered at the hands of her husband.

Fleiss, Kaeppler claimed, “made many emotionally derogatory and demeaning comments designed to demonstrate his financial coercive control over me such as repeatedly insinuating that he would destroy me with his wealth and power.”

In one instance, she claimed he went “ballistic” when she confronted him about text messages he allegedly sent to another woman.

“He screamed and cursed at me the entire ride home while we were in the Uber. When we got home, he continued to criticize me and call me names both that night and the next day, all in the presence of my mother,” Kaeppler said.

Fleiss countered his wife’s claims, alleging that he was not the attacker, but the one who was attacked.

The Bachelor star revealed that upon learning of her discovery on Father’s Day, he questioned her about being on birth control.

Kaeppler initially told him it wasn’t always effective, but he claimed he later learned she lied about being on birth control.

Concerned that she might be lying about other things, he said he asked her to see her phone, which led to the fight.

Radar later exclusively obtained text messages of Kaeppler’s apology.

Despite their volatile past, now the couple has put their differences aside to make the marriage work.