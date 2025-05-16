Your tip
Avicii

Read Avicii's Final Words As Tragic DJ's Diary Is Revealed As His Posthumous Album is Released

Photo of Avicii


Avicii's final diary entry has been revealed.



May 16 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

The tragic final words of DJ Avicii have been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died by suicide aged 28 on April 20, 2018, after battling substance abuse and mental health issues for several years.

His final diary entry, which was written a day before his shocking death, cryptically referenced rebirth.

Final Entry




Avicii wrote 'the shedding of the soul is the last attachment' before his suicide.

The music star reportedly wrote in his personal journal: "The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!"

A day later, the Swedish musician stunned fans around the world and the industry when he took his own life.

After his death, Avicii's family released an emotional statement in which they said he "really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness," and wanted "peace."

'A Fragile Artistic Soul Searching For Answers'




Avicii's family said he 'really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life and happiness.'

His family said: "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

"An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be able to be happy and to do what he loved most – music.

"He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, and happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."




His family described him as a 'sensitive guy' who 'shunned the spotlight.'

The statement concluded: "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

"Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

Seven years after his death, a posthumous album entitled Avicii Forever was released on Friday, May 16.

'Avicii Forever' Released 7 Years After Death




The posthumous album features 19 'essential tracks' from Avicii's back catalog.

Avicii Forever features 19 "essential tracks" from the music genius' back catalog, as well as a new song, Let's Ride Away, with singer-songwriter Elle King.

While the album has been touted as a celebration of Avicii's life and talent, a former collaborator denounced the release of his music.

Sandro Cavazza, whose vocals were featured on Avicii's Forever Yours – Tim's 2016 Ibiza Version, said in a statement: "Just so you all know. I have not agreed on (releasing) this as a single.

"I have only agreed on releasing Tim's demo version of Forever Yours as a part of a full live album release from Tim's last show, but since that album wasn’t released today and this is now being portrayed as a single, featuring me, I feel like I need to speak up."

Cavazza continued: "I have for years now been asked by the family and Pinguettes recordings to release the unreleased material I have done together with Tim and I have consistently said no.

"A lot of you probably wonder why those songs have never come out, and the truth is that I don't want to release any of those songs without Tim being here.

"He is the only one who knew when his songs were finished, and I do and will continue to respect that."

