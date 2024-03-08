It’s Over! Woman Suing Arnold Schwarzenegger After He Allegedly Hit Her With SUV Drops Lawsuit After Actor Blames Her For Incident
Arnold Schwarzenegger has one less legal battle over his driving to worry about.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Joanne Flickinger has dropped her civil lawsuit against the Terminator star over a 2023 crash.
Flickinger said she was dismissing the entire suit without prejudice — meaning she could refile the claims in the future.
In her lawsuit, Flickinger claimed the entertainer accidentally drove his SUV into her while she was riding a bike in LA traffic on February 5, 2023.
The incident happened on San Vicente Blvd. in Hollywood.
“[Schwarzenegger’s] negligence caused the [Schwarzenegger’s] vehicle to strike [Flickinger], causing severe injuries to [Flickinger],” the suit read.
Flickinger accused Schwarzenegger of having “negligently managed, maintained, repaired, drove, and/or operated their vehicle as to proximately cause the collision and permanent injuries to [Flickinger].”
Flickinger claimed the entertainer had been speeding and failed to keep a proper lookout.
Her lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for her alleged pain and suffering — along with reimbursement for medical bills. In response, Schwarzenegger denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
He argued, “[Flickinger] was so careless and negligent about the matters alleged in the Complaint so as to have contributed in some degree to the injuries, damages and/or losses alleged by [Flickinger] and therefore said carelessness and negligence completely bars or eliminates any recovery by [Flickinger].”
Schwarzenegger claimed any alleged injuries she suffered were caused by third parties outside of his control. His response asked the court, “that in the event [he is] found liable to [Flickinger], said liability should be reduced by the percentage of fault attributable to [Flickinger], and all other parties, persons, firms, corporations, and entities
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Schwarzenegger was also sued by another woman named Cheryl Augustine over a January 2022 accident.
Augustine blamed Schwarzenegger for the incident.
She accused Schwarzenegger of driving “wrongfully and recklessly” before he crashed into her.
The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages. It has yet to be resolved.
On top of all that, Arnold’s son Joseph recently settled a $1 million lawsuit over an alleged car crash in Arnold’s company car.