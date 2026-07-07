'Silence of the Lambs' Icon Sir Anthony Hopkins, 88, Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Photo — Leaving Fans Both Concerned and Bemused
July 7 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
Sir Anthony Hopkins shocked fans with his lean look following a rare appearance on social media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Silence of the Lambs star, 88, appeared very slender with a full white beard and thinner face in the snap taken alongside wife Stella Arroyave.
'He Looks Very Frail to Me'
The couple posed for the picture ahead of England's World Cup match against Mexico on Monday, with Hopkins wearing a white England shirt, while his wife — who was born in Columbia — was kitted out in the shirt of their opponents.
He wrote: "We’re all winners… #WorldCup2026."
England went onto win the game 3-2, ensuring they remain in the tournament.
But social media users raised their concern over his appearance, with one writing: "He looks very frail to me," while another added, "Wow, I didn’t recognize him."
Others pushed back against the conversation surrounding his looks.
"What do people expect? He’s nearly 90 years old," one fan noted.
"It's called getting old – happens to us all so what," echoed another person, while a third user stated, "I'd have recognized him. Those eyes."
'What Are You Doing????? — You Are Welsh'
Hopkins' slender frame wasn’t the only thing pointed out by fans. Indeed, many of his followers questioned why the proud Welshman was wearing an England shirt.
One follower moaned, "You’re Welsh, ye turncoat!!!!" and another added, "Why have you got a England top on ffs."
Someone else pointed out, "What are you doing????? You are Welsh."
Pain Over Estranged Daughter
As Radar previously reported, Hopkins made peace with the pain of being estranged from his only daughter, but friends claim the Oscar-winning actor will take that heartbreak to his grave.
The Elephant Man star spoke candidly about his fractured relationship with daughter Abigail Hopkins, 56, to mark the release of his memoir We Did OK, Kid.
Hopkins revealed his wife, Stella, had recently reached out to Abigail in an attempt to mend the family rift – but received no reply.
"So I think, okay, fine," he said. "I wish her well, but I'm not going to waste blood over that. If you want to waste your life being in resentment, fine, go ahead."
Hopkins shares Abigail with his first wife, British actress Petronella Barker. The pair divorced in 1972, when Abigail was a toddler, and father and daughter had little contact for most of her childhood.
They reconnected in the early 1990s, with Abigail appearing in his films Shadowlands and The Remains of the Day, but the fragile reconciliation didn't last. The two have since drifted apart and are no longer in touch.
In his interview, Hopkins spoke reflectively but with finality about the estrangement.
"I could carry resentment over the past, but that's death. You're not living," he said. "You have to acknowledge one thing: that we are imperfect. We're not saints. We're all sinners and saints or whatever we are. We do the best we can."
But friends of the actor insist his words hide a deeper pain.
"He's moved on publicly, but the wound never really healed," said a longtime friend. "Anthony's a proud man, and he channels his emotion through his art. But behind that, there's a sadness he rarely lets anyone see. No matter what he writes in his book, that's something he'll carry forever."