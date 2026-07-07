'Silence of the Lambs' Icon Sir Anthony Hopkins, 88, Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Photo — Leaving Fans Both Concerned and Bemused

The couple posed for the picture ahead of England's World Cup match against Mexico on Monday, with Hopkins wearing a white England shirt, while his wife — who was born in Columbia — was kitted out in the shirt of their opponents.

He wrote: "We’re all winners… #WorldCup2026."

England went onto win the game 3-2, ensuring they remain in the tournament.

But social media users raised their concern over his appearance, with one writing: "He looks very frail to me," while another added, "Wow, I didn’t recognize him."

Others pushed back against the conversation surrounding his looks.

"What do people expect? He’s nearly 90 years old," one fan noted.

"It's called getting old – happens to us all so what," echoed another person, while a third user stated, "I'd have recognized him. Those eyes."