EXCLUSIVE: Dave Portnoy Blames Logan Paul for Planting 'Poisonous Seeds' That Triggered Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' Contract Revolt

According to Radar, in his newly released memoir, Cancel Me If You Can, the Barstool founder recalled the moment he believes everything changed for the wildly successful podcast after Cooper and Franklyn appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast in April 2019.

Dave Portnoy is pointing his finger at Logan Paul for what he claims was the turning point in the Call Her Daddy contract saga, alleging the YouTube star planted "poisonous seeds" in the minds of Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn that ultimately fueled their bitter Barstool Sports contract dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Portnoy claims the pair had been under contract with Barstool for roughly six months before the changes.

According to Portnoy, the pair had been under contract with Barstool for roughly six months, and there had been "no indication" either host was unhappy with the company's deal.

"Until they met Logan Paul," Portnoy writes. Portnoy explained he had long admired Paul as both an entertainer and a businessman, describing him as one of the biggest names on social media.

However, he claimed Paul's reaction after learning Cooper and Franklyn were salaried employees at Barstool had unintended consequences.

According to Portnoy, Paul reacted with a "snort of disapproval" after hearing how the hosts were being compensated and questioned why they weren't earning significantly more despite the podcast’s rapid success.