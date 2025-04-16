Your tip
Anne Heche
EXCLUSIVE: How Tragic Actress Anne Heche Left a 'Legal and Financial Mess' for Son Homer Laffoon to Clean Up – Including $4MILLION Death Claim Nightmare

Source: ANNEHECHE/INSTAGRAM

Anne Heche left a legal and financial mess for her son Homer Laffoon to handle.

April 16 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Tragic actress Anne Heche left a financial mess for her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, to clean up, including figuring out a way to pay more than $4million in claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a March 27 report about the estate's status, Homer, 23, notes it "is not yet in a condition to be closed" because of "numerous sources of income" and a "lack of records or financial organization."

Even after selling his mom's personal items, the bottom line appears to be that the late star's net worth was roughly $300,000, which is way short of the claims against her estate.

anne heche legal financial mess homer laffoon million debt
Source: MEGA

Anne Heche's estate faces a $149,000 claim from ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane alone.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actress died in August 2022 at age 53, days after she crashed her car into a house in West Los Angeles.

A resident of the home and owners each sued the estate for $2million in damages.

Along with that $4million, Heche's ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane filed a $149,106 claim for a loan he said she never paid back.

"Based on the anticipated value of the combined inventories and appraisals and the filed creditors claims, the estate is insolvent," Homer stated in the report.

anne heche legal financial mess homer laffoon million debt
Source: MEGA

Heche left behind $4million in debt and chaos for son Homer Laffoon to manage.

Heche, who famously shacked up with Ellen DeGeneres for a few years, left behind Homer, her son with ex-hubby Coleman Laffoon, and his half-brother Atlas, 16, from her relationship with actor James Tupper.

"Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," Homer posted shortly after her death.

He added: "Rest in Peace Mom. I love you."

