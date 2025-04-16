EXCLUSIVE: How Tragic Actress Anne Heche Left a 'Legal and Financial Mess' for Son Homer Laffoon to Clean Up – Including $4MILLION Death Claim Nightmare

Tragic actress Anne Heche left a financial mess for her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, to clean up, including figuring out a way to pay more than $4million in claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a March 27 report about the estate's status, Homer, 23, notes it "is not yet in a condition to be closed" because of "numerous sources of income" and a "lack of records or financial organization."

Even after selling his mom's personal items, the bottom line appears to be that the late star's net worth was roughly $300,000, which is way short of the claims against her estate.