The Vivienne's Cause of Death Revealed As 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star's Family Hope to 'Raise Awareness' After Shock Passing

The late TV personality – real name James Lee Williams – is confirmed to have died due to the effects of using ketamine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Vivienne's cause of death has finally been revealed after the RuPaul's Drag Race star's passing at 32 shook the franchise.

Williams' manager, Simon Jones, said: "James's family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died. It was from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest," and added there will be “a formal inquest” into the performer's death in June.

Jones continued: “I hope that by us releasing this information we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do your body.

"Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don't think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”