The Vivienne's Cause of Death Revealed As 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star's Family Hope to 'Raise Awareness' After Shock Passing
The Vivienne's cause of death has finally been revealed after the RuPaul's Drag Race star's passing at 32 shook the franchise.
The late TV personality – real name James Lee Williams – is confirmed to have died due to the effects of using ketamine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Williams' manager, Simon Jones, said: "James's family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died. It was from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest," and added there will be “a formal inquest” into the performer's death in June.
Jones continued: “I hope that by us releasing this information we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do your body.
"Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don't think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”
According to Jones, he and Williams' family are joining forces with UK-based charity Adferiad, which “campaigns for and provides services to people affected by mental ill health, drug or alcohol use, gambling harms, and other challenging circumstances,” according to their website.
The TV star's sister, Chanel Williams, also added: “We continue to be completely devastated by James’s sudden death.”
“Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK.
"If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug, and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”
Williams' death was announced by Jones on January 5.
"James was an incredibly loved, war-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career," Jones said in his tribute.
At the time, Cheshire Police said there were "no suspicious circumstances."
Williams' ex-husband, David Ludford, also posted an emotional tribute, and said: "My heart literally sank when I got the call! My heart is shattered! Never in a million years did I think I’d ever be writing anything like this about @thevivienne."
Ludford added the couple "literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything In The world!
"I feel like a tit feeling this upset and hurt because we have been fully divorced for just over a year now but we was together 6 year and we loved each other so much and you can’t take away..."
Williams tied the knot with Ludford in 2019 before they split in 2023. At the time, Williams made it clear the pair were "still very much friends, but sometimes life gets in the way and people grow apart."
According to a friend of the popular reality star, Williams was found dead by their parents, as they claimed: "Their devastated dad raised the alarm and believed they had passed away a day or two before being found.”
The pal added Williams was "planning a tour and really had everything to live for."
Williams was well known in the entertainment industry as they won the prestigious title of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK Ambassador" in 2015. They also played The Wicked Witch of the West in a stage adaptation of The Wizard of Oz in London's West End in 2023.