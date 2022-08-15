Anne Heche Fatal Crash: GoFundMe For Woman Whose Property Was 'Completely Burned' Surpasses $175K

A GoFundMe campaign for a woman whose property was "completely burned" when actress Anne Heche crashed into the building and ignited a massive blaze has surpassed $175,000 in donations, Radar has learned.

Jenny and John, owners of the Mar Vista property rented out by Lynne Mishele, launched the fundraiser on her behalf on August 6 — days before Heche was tragically confirmed brain dead and pulled off life support from the cocaine-fueled accident.