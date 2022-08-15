Your tip
Anne Heche Fatal Crash: GoFundMe For Woman Whose Property Was 'Completely Burned' Surpasses $175K

Aug. 15 2022

A GoFundMe campaign for a woman whose property was "completely burned" when actress Anne Heche crashed into the building and ignited a massive blaze has surpassed $175,000 in donations, Radar has learned.

Jenny and John, owners of the Mar Vista property rented out by Lynne Mishele, launched the fundraiser on her behalf on August 6 — days before Heche was tragically confirmed brain dead and pulled off life support from the cocaine-fueled accident.

anne heche crash home owner gofundme
Source: MEGA

"The home was completely burned with 59 firefighters taking 65 minutes to extinguish the flames and immediately red-tagged by the LAFD, necessitating that Lynne leave the place she rents and loves," Jenny and John shared in the description.

Mishele no longer has many of her valued keepsakes and she lost an "entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, and all equipment for her business," they shared in an update.

She has since issued a personal video thanking everyone from all over the world for the "overwhelming amount of love, compassion, generosity, and kindness" they have shown her during this time, referring to the past week as both "traumatic" and "confusing."

As of August 15, RadarOnline.com can confirm the GoFundMe raised $176,310.

anne heche crash home owner gofundme
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
Heche was critically injured less than two weeks ago on August 5 when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. This came after she first ran into an apartment garage then sped off.

The Six Days Seven Nights actress sadly sustained burns and a severe anoxic brain injury from the smoke inhalation, slipping into a coma shortly after being hospitalized.

Cops suspected she was under the influence and obtained a warrant for blood tests, which showed that Heche had traces of cocaine and potentially fentanyl.

Mishele later revealed she was devastated to learn about Heche's passing at age 53 in a heartfelt statement shared via her Instagram account.

anne heche crash home owner gofundme
Source: MEGA

"Her family and her friends and her children especially really have suffered a great loss and my heart goes out for them," she said. "This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words. I am sending love to everyone involved."

