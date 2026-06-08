Anna Faris Reveals Axed Melania Trump Joke From 'Scary Movie 6' — 'I Participate in Offensive Ideas'

"I was always pushing for Cindy to be classic MAGA rabbit hole," the actress told Dexerto. "The kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine, that was raising some kind of crazy ass fuss."

She continued, "There was a moment where I’m getting just wasted, just so drunk, I'm in my truck, of course, and I look into the rearview mirror, and I say, 'Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best.' That didn't make it, but I liked my little winking there."

Melania's 2018 "Be Best" campaign to hit back at cyberbullying was met with backlash at the time due to her husband Donald's well-known online behavior, which includes bashing his critics with low-brow insults.

The 49-year-old then asked, "You know, what are you gonna do? You gonna be mad at Cindy? I'm in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I'm the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas. I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me."