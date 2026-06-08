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Home > Celebrity > Anna Faris

Anna Faris Reveals Axed Melania Trump Joke From 'Scary Movie 6' — 'I Participate in Offensive Ideas'

Photo of Anna Faris, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The makers behind 'Scary Movie' decided to boot a Melania Trump joke.

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June 8 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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The new Scary Movie film's plan to play on audiences' nostalgia with edgy, risky jokes paid off in a big way at the box office, but one quip about Melania Trump didn't make it to the big screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Franchise star Anna Faris revealed that she played her character, Cindy Campbell, as a "classic MAGA," and admitted she had a joke about the First Lady that was cut from the movie.

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'The Most Offensive Movie Ever Made'

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Photo of Anna Faris
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Faris revealed a Melania Trump joke was cut out of the latest 'Scary Movie.'

"I was always pushing for Cindy to be classic MAGA rabbit hole," the actress told Dexerto. "The kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine, that was raising some kind of crazy ass fuss."

She continued, "There was a moment where I’m getting just wasted, just so drunk, I'm in my truck, of course, and I look into the rearview mirror, and I say, 'Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best.' That didn't make it, but I liked my little winking there."

Melania's 2018 "Be Best" campaign to hit back at cyberbullying was met with backlash at the time due to her husband Donald's well-known online behavior, which includes bashing his critics with low-brow insults.

The 49-year-old then asked, "You know, what are you gonna do? You gonna be mad at Cindy? I'm in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I'm the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas. I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me."

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Epstein Joke Makes Cut

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The joke mocked the First Lady's 'Be Best' campaign.

Despite the "booted" joke, the film, the first in the franchise since 2013, reeled in $55million in domestic ticket sales and another $50.5 million overseas.

While the Melania joke didn't make the cut, the Epstein files are called out. Earlier this year, the 56-year-old shut down allegations she had close ties to the vile pedophile, instead calling on Congress to allow his victims to testify.

"I am not Epstein's victim," Melania said in April. "Epstein did not introduce me to (President) Donald Trump... I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity."

Melania said at the time, "Epstein was not alone. I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress."

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'Why Is She Bringing This Up?'

Photo of Anna Faris
Source: MEGA

'I participate in offensive ideas,' the actress quipped.

However, Melania's comments were met with pushback, especially from Jennifer Welch, the host of the I've Had It podcast.

"My immediate thing is: What's about to drop? What are they getting in front of?" Welch questioned while a guest on the Daily Beast. "Why is the wife of the man who's mentioned over a million times in the Epstein files – why is she bringing this up?"

Welch added, "The first instinct is always some form of self-preservation when people do something like this."

Following Melania's controversial address, 15 survivors of Epstein's abuse released a statement, accusing the president's wife of "shifting the burden" onto them to protect those in power.

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Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The film does include a Jeffrey Epstein joke, after Melania Trump denied having a connection with him.

"Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the president has also shut down rumors of having once had a tight-knit bond with the late s-x offender, despite the two reportedly being close between the 1980s and 2000s, as they ran in elite Manhattan social circles.

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