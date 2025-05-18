EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Screen Legend Anjelica Houston, 73, Celebrates Cancer Triumph – Declaring 'I’m Proud of Myself!'

Heroic screen legend Anjelica Huston is looking forward to a long and healthy life after recently announcing she bravely conquered cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"That was a very serious moment for me," Anjelica said after revealing she has been free of the dreaded disease since 2021.

"I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."

The 73-year-old Prizzi’s Honor Oscar winner was hit with a frightening lung cancer diagnosis after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, and says the experience gave her the opportunity to reset her priorities.

"It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go," she added.