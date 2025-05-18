Your tip
Anjelica Huston

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Screen Legend Anjelica Houston, 73, Celebrates Cancer Triumph – Declaring 'I’m Proud of Myself!'

anjelica houston celebrates cancer triumph pride
Source: MEGA

Anjelica Houston is proud of her survival.

May 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Heroic screen legend Anjelica Huston is looking forward to a long and healthy life after recently announcing she bravely conquered cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"That was a very serious moment for me," Anjelica said after revealing she has been free of the dreaded disease since 2021.

"I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."

The 73-year-old Prizzi’s Honor Oscar winner was hit with a frightening lung cancer diagnosis after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, and says the experience gave her the opportunity to reset her priorities.

"It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go," she added.

anjelica houston celebrates cancer triumph pride
Source: MEGA

Houston recently appeared alongside Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 3.'

The Hollywood veteran added: "One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now, when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.

"I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I’ve been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."

A woman of quiet dignity, Huston kept her lung cancer battle to herself for six years but now feels that her victory is something she can celebrate.

"Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through," she said.

anjelica houston celebrates cancer triumph pride
Source: MEGA

Huston has also taken center stage in BritBox's gripping Agatha Christie adaptation, 'Towards Zero.'

Houston went on : "Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big, and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."

The relentlessly active star can currently be seen in the BritBox series Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero and is relishing the opportunity to continue her long string of acting successes.

anjelica houston celebrates cancer triumph pride
Source: MEGA

Houston was determined not to lose her health fight.

With her conquest of cancer behind her, it’s difficult to find something that can scare the acting legend – except maybe retirement.

"I can’t imagine such a thing," said Anjelica, who will appear in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, out June 6.

"I think it would be too much, even for me."

