Mama Bear Angelina Jolie 'Grilling' Pax's New Girlfriend to Make Sure She's 'Suitable' for Her Son: Source
Tipsters claimed that a meddling Angelina Jolie is smothering her son's budding new romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said that Jolie, 48, is not coping well with son Pax, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, cozying up to American Horror Story actress Carmen Blanchard, 20.
Pax was spotted on an ice cream date in Los Angeles with the 20-year-old actress — and insiders said the Maleficent mom, who's reportedly keen on micromanaging her six children, hasn't exactly warmed up to the new intruder.
"She's been grilling this poor girl about her intentions, her education, and where she stands on everything from politics to overall ambitions, as well as digging into her family history to make sure she's suitable for Pax," the tipster told the National Enquirer.
Carmen, whose 21-year-old sister, Rowan, is also an actress, did one episode for American Horror Story back in 2011, but hasn't appeared in anything else since the 2019 short Trusting Hope and the 2019 movie A World Away, which was directed by her father, Mark Blanchard.
While Carmen's family history appears to be in the clear, Pax has apparently told his mother to "back off" while he navigates the beginning stages of his relationship with the young actress.
"Pax has asked his mom to back off and give him and Carmen a break," the insider said. "They've only just started hanging out and Angie's treating it like they're headed to the alter!"
"She behaves like a mama bear defending her cubs whenever her kids have anybody in their lives besides her," the source added.
Jolie is also mom to Maddox, 22, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, all of whom she shares with Pitt.
"Angie fears the kids will grow up and she'll be all alone," the insider said. "But she's going to have to get used to this if she wants to maintain a relationship with her kids."
While Jolie was busy meddling in her 19-year-old son's budding romance, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star's best friends were reportedly focused on her love life.
Gal pal Selma Hayek was said to be on the hunt for a "business man" to set Jolie up with.
Insiders claimed Hayek felt that Jolie needed to "try something new" and date outside of Hollywood.
"Salma doesn't just want to see Angie with a great man. She also wants to see Angie's children with a great father," sources said of Hayek's alleged match making.
Dating may be on the back burner for Jolie, though. The actress is caught in a heated league battle with Pitt over the fate of their multi-million dollar French estate.